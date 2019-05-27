Alesha Dixon, 40, Announces Pregnancy With Second Child On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Alesha Dixon recently got some good news, as she announced on Britain’s Got Talent that she is expecting her second child. The “Breathe Slow” hitmaker couldn’t keep the secret much longer after hosts of the show, Ant and Dec, said she was expecting, per The Daily Mail. Dixon confirmed the news when sitting with the other panelists — David Walliams, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell — and looked happy that the surprise was finally out.

Alesha gave birth to her first child, Azura Sienna Ononye, in 2013. Now, she and her husband, Azuka Ononye, are expecting baby No. 2 later this year. No word on whether they will be having another daughter, or their first son.

“It’s a lovely place to celebrate it,” she shared with the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, where the show was being filmed.

The Daily Mail noted some Twitter reactions to the big news.

“Alesha Dixon looks completely incredible pregnant,” one user wrote, praising the entertainer.

“I actually hid and was way too busy throwing up to show off my bump. I’d have loved to have been an Alesha!!!! Lovely to watch,” another fan shared.

“Congratulations to former Strictly judge Alesha Dixon who has announced the news that she is pregnant during the first semi-final for Britain’s Got Talent,” a third user posted.

Dixon rose to fame in 2001, when she was a member of U.K. girl group Mis-Teeq. Their debut album, Lickin’ on Both Sides, peaked within the top 3 in the U.K. and has been certified platinum. The record contained five top 10 singles, including “All I Want,” which reached No. 2 on the charts.

Their second album, Eye Candy, was another top 10 success — and included their smash hit single, “Scandalous.” The song became their second single to peak at No. 2 in the U.K., and their first to reach the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

In total, Mis-Teeq achieved seven top 10 singles in the U.K.

When the band parted ways, Alesha went solo. Her debut album, Fired Up, was released exclusively to Japan. Her second album, The Alesha Show, enjoyed a lot of success. Released in 2008, the album remains her most successful commercial effort. The lead single, “The Boy Does Nothing,” was a European smash, topping the charts in Czech Republic, peaking at No. 2 in Finland and in France, and reaching No. 5 in the U.K. The follow-up single, “Breathe Slow,” remains her highest-charting single in the U.K., peaking at No. 3. The song earned Alesha a BRIT Award nomination for Best British Single in 2010. The album charted at No. 11, and has been certified platinum.

Since then, Alesha Dixon has released two more studio albums — The Entertainer and Do It for Love.

Aside from her musical career, Alesha is also known for her TV work. In 2007, she won Strictly Come Dancing — and became a judge on the show in 2009. In 2012, she left the show to became a panelist on Britain’s Got Talent.