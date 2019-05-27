Miley Cyrus Says Her ‘Black Mirror’ Episode Goes ‘Really Deep’ Into Her Music Industry Experience

A little over a week ago, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Black Mirror‘s fifth season. As The Inquisitr reported, the season contains just three episodes, but is packed with familiar faces — including Topher Grace, Andrew Scott, and Miley Cyrus.

In the lead up to the season’s debut, Complex reports that Cyrus spoke to BBC Radio 1 about her episode, one which focuses on fictional pop singer Ashley O. And although the fictional singer appears to share many similarities with Cyrus, Cyrus claims the story itself covers much broader territory.

“This is the story of females in the music industry,” she said.

“I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously. People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer said, in the same interview, that she was a fan of the show prior to her recent role — and that the creative team made an effort to go “really deep” into her real-life experiences in the industry. She said that the episode will be “outrageously out there and dark,” and that her and the team “love anything about the darkness of technology.”

Miley Cyrus promises her ‘Black Mirror’ episode is "outrageously out there and dark." https://t.co/JWAjugdrde pic.twitter.com/g736ai3Te2 — Complex (@Complex) May 27, 2019

Back in December, Cyrus spoke to Howard Stern about her role, remarking that it was “the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work.” The singer also revealed that the episode was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, at the same time that the California wildfires were raging. The same blaze destroyed her home — something which she said made the filming “a really weird learning experience.”

“But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

Black Mirror‘s creator, Charlie Brooker, claims that the show’s December interactive episode, “Bandersnatch,” was originally supposed to be part of Season 5. But the episode ended up being the same amount of work as a whole season, and Brooker also became worried about some viewers not being able to view “Bandersnatch” on their devices if it was released alongside the other episodes in the season, per The Daily Express.

Outside of her recent television work, Cyrus is releasing her new EP, She Is Coming, on May 31, per The Inquisitr. She debuted three new songs from the album at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and released the cover art on Monday — along with the release announcement.