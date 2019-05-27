‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Posts Adorable ‘Mommy Cam’ Video Of Baby Pilar

When it comes to sharing her motherhood journey, Porsha Williams is proving to be an open book. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star became a mother two months ago and baby Pilar Jhena is now all over her mother’s Instagram. Doting, loving, and happy to share snaps and videos with her fans, Porsha now regularly takes to the platform with baby updates.

On May 27, the 37-year-old posted a video. The adorable footage shows her daughter fast asleep. Lying on her back in an orange onesie with printed flowers, Pilar is snoozing amid white and pink bedding. Her cute outfit even comes with sleeping cat motifs on the feet. What sounds like a background television is the only noise. Pilar, however, doesn’t seem disturbed. Aside from a brief mouth movement, she’s still and sleeping peacefully.

A caption from Porsha asked if she’s the only one who “spends most of their time staring at their baby.” The caption included hashtags of “MommyCam,” “RainbowBaby,” and Pilar’s 2-month age, amongst others.

Fans have been answering the question.

“My baby girl is 17 years old…and i do, still,” one wrote.

Porsha’s caption also appeared to launch a conversation between the mother of one and a fan. They answered the question with enthusiasm, per their comment.

“Meeee allllll day”

Porsha promptly replied with an admission, per her words.

“@premadonna87 omg I know!!! It’s soooo bad!! My food is even cold cus I turned to look and haven’t turned back around yet”

One fan did appear to have told Porsha to “turn the TV down.” Elsewhere, fans left what’s become somewhat of a pattern with Pilar’s pictures and videos. Many appear convinced that Pilar looks like her father Dennis McKinley.

“Definitely looking like Dennis,” one wrote.

“Her daddy twin” was another comment.

Forty-two-year-old Dennis and Porsha are currently engaged. Dennis proposed to Porsha in a romantic episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2018. Together, the couple is raising Pilar in what looks like a loving and stable home. Drama might surround Porsha with her co-stars, but it’s love all-around when it comes to her baby.

Porsha may have taken some weeks to release the first picture of Pilar, but she has set this baby up with an Instagram account. At the age of 2 months, Pilar already has 145,000 followers. For today though, the update comes from Porsha’s own handle.

Porsha has 4.5 million Instagram followers. Major celebrity faces following her include Nicki Minaj, Blac Chyna, and Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.