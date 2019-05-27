Brielle Biermann Flaunts Bronzed Body In Pink Bikini

Brielle Biermann shared another steamy post to her Instagram page, and this time around it’s in the form of a bikini video. The Don’t Be Tardy star posted the new clip Sunday afternoon as she posed in front of a full-length mirror with pal Arielle Bental. Brielle and Ariel donned swimsuits as they glanced at themselves while taking a boomerang video.

The 21-year-old opted for a pink bikini with a low rise bottom and scoop neck top. Brielle’s bronzed body stole the show, with her new pink hairdo also taking center stage. The reality star also sported a black scrunchie, large gold bangle on her wrist, and long blue fingernails as she strutted her stuff.

The video brought in over 260,000 views in less than a day and over 26,000 likes. Most of the comments complimented Brielle’s figure as fans left hundreds of emoji below the post, which included the fire symbol and water droplets. Several followers asked Brielle for a workout routine video, while others questioned where to get the bikini.

This isn’t the first time Brielle has posed in the pink swimsuit on Instagram, as she has donned the bright garb before. Back in April, Brielle wore the suit in a snapshot while she was visiting Turks and Caicos.

Brielle’s new pink hair color got her a ton of attention last week after she debuted the new look on Instagram. The makeup designer joked that she colored her hair to match her pink sandal-slippers and asked her Instagram fans if she should keep the new look. Her new bikini post proves she’s still rocking the colorful locks and isn’t ready to return to blonde yet.

Mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a new photo alongside her daughter yesterday, but both women were sporting their signature blonde locks. Some followers were suggesting this was an older photo of the two since Brielle still has her blonde hair.

The two women were almost identical in the new post from Kim, as commenters noticed the similar nature in their hair and plump lips. Unfortunately, there were a lot of negative comments in the bunch, which happens regularly when the two pose alongside each other. The duo was slammed for their plastic surgery, as commenters brought up their lips and bouts of botox. Kim has never tolerated any bullies in her comment section and often shuts them up with clever comebacks, but so far hasn’t said anything on their recent post together.