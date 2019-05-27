Miley Cyrus Announces The Release Of Her New EP: ‘She Is Coming’

Miley Cyrus announced the release of her new EP, She Is Coming, after debuting three new songs at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which The Inquisitr reported.

Via her Twitter account, she revealed the artwork as well the release date for it, May 31.

The cover is very white and pure looking. The sky has been edited out white while she flaunts her stomach in a crop top that says “never mind the bollocks.” The T-shirt is sleeveless and shows off tattoos on her arms as well as the one on her ribs. She is wearing her hair down and curly while owning the fringe she’s been seen rocking recently. Cyrus has paired the crop top with a pair of jeans that have studs shaped in big letters going down them. However, it’s not clear what it spells out. Miley is posing in the middle of a street, looking effortless.

The image shared to her 42.6 million followers has been liked over 42,000 times and re-tweeted by over 6,600.

The post received over 950 replies of excited fans who have been waiting a long time for a new project from the “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker.

“IM READY FOR YOU TO DOMINATE THE CHARTS AGAIN QUEEN,” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

“YAS AND WE ARE SO READY FOR IT,” another said.

“Finally mom! Can’t wait,” a Smiler told the “Party in the U.S.A.” songstress.

The new tracks she performed at Big Weekend were “Mother’s Daughter,” “Cattitude,” and “Dream.”

The lyrics in “Cattitude” have a lot of people talking. E! Online reported the lyrics where she admits to loving Nicki Minaj but listens to Cardi B.

“I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” she sings.

In her Instagram captions after the performance, Cyrus continued to say similar quotes.

“I love you Miley but I listen to Hannah,” she captioned an Instagram upload of her on stage.

“I love you Selena but I listen to Demi….” she wrote after posting a video clip.

For her “We Can’t Stop” performance, she invited British singer-songwriter Charli XCX to join her, which The Inquisitr reported. In the middle of the performance, Charli twerked on stage while Cyrus slapped her behind.

Recently, Miley’s Hannah Montana garments were recently sold for charity, per The Inquisitr. All the proceeds from the auction helped to save wild animals. The public exhibition and live auction took place on May 18 in New York at the Hard Rock Cafe and included around 40 garments she wore playing the character.

On Instagram, Miley Cyrus has over 93.9 million followers.