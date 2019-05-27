Hannah Cautions Luke, ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease She’ll Warn Him His Antics Are Disrespectful, Irritating

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that things will get intense for Hannah Brown during the show airing on Monday, May 27, thanks to contestant Luke Parker, and now a new sneak peek provides additional context. Luke received Hannah’s first impression rose, and he said he’s falling in love with her. He’s extremely confident, but it looks like she will try to explain that she needs him to dial things back a bit.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Luke will get jealous during an Episode 3 group date when Hannah kisses other guys. Later, during the after-party, he’ll be determined to pull her away and talk to her about his feelings. She tries to stall him, but The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that he’ll make it clear he isn’t happy to be kept waiting.

Now a new sneak peek from Good Morning America shows some of what happens once Hannah and Luke do sit down to talk. Viewers have already seen that Brown doesn’t hold back with the guys if she’s unhappy with them, and Parker will experience that for himself during the May 27 show.

Hannah will admit that Luke stole the show again during this date, but this time, it was in a negative way. Brown admits that she’s attracted to Parker and that their connection is one of the strongest she has developed so far. However, his recent behavior is showing her an unattractive side she doesn’t like at all.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Hannah will express how frustrated she is over Luke flaunting their connection in front of the rest of the men. She admits there are some red flags over some of his behaviors, and she’ll acknowledge that she’s bothered by what she’s seen.

Once Luke and Hannah sit down away from everybody else, he’ll talk about how special she is to him. The Bachelorette spoilers add that Parker will be bold enough to tell Brown that he doesn’t think any of the other guys there have what it takes to be her future husband.

Luke will probably be a bit surprised to hear what Hannah has to say next. She’ll tell him that she doesn’t like how he seems to act as if being her final pick is already promised to him.

In addition, The Bachelorette spoilers detail that she’ll say his confidence is irritating. Brown doesn’t stop there though. Hannah also tells Luke that she doesn’t like that he can’t seem to respect that there are other relationships she’s exploring in addition to the connection they have.

Parker does look a bit flustered and taken aback by what Brown is telling him, but will it prompt him to change his approach as filming continues? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that viewers won’t want to miss what’s coming later in the season with Hannah Brown and Luke Parker’s relationship.