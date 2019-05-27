Oiled ‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Goes Busty In Tiny Nude Beach Bikini

Taking to the beach in a super-tiny bikini is Kara Del Toro’s territory. The Maxim model has years of swimsuit modeling behind her, although her Instagram updates suggest she’s nowhere near done. Kara’s May 27 photo is showing this brunette rocking sensational curves and a likewise sensational tan.

Today’s snap shows Kara reclining on a brown beach towel. Fine white sands, lapping ocean waters, and blue skies form a picture-perfect backdrop. While a canopied structure behind Kara offers shade, the model appears to have opted for a full sun position. She’s also come equipped for the rays. Her Bali Body suntanning bottles are neatly displayed by her side, and they’ve been mentioned in the promotional caption.

Kara appears to be an influencer who prefers to manifest use of products over merely posing with them. Her oiled chest appears to have been subject to some Bali Body application. Also glowing is Kara’s toned stomach. She’s opted for a stylish bikini in tans. The two-piece has a decorative fabric knot at the chest, but it’s a racy number. Kara’s bikini is flaunting some major cleavage, and thin straps supporting the upper are minimal. The swimsuit’s nudes echo beiges from a wicker bag near Kara.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“You look absolutely smoking hotttt and incredibly beautiful,” one user wrote.

“I hope a [sic] can meet you someday you’re sooo gorgeous,” was another comment.

Kara’s beach location remains a mystery as the model hasn’t provided a geotag. That said, the earthy tones and canopy follow a trend. Unlike Instagram models who choose flashy infinity pools in glitzy hotels, Kara seems to prefer natural settings. It’s rock pools and water lilies over hot tubs for this girl.

That said, Kara isn’t above rocking a Baywatch-like bombshell look. An update made yesterday (seen below) was complete with a Hollywood look, a tiny pink bikini, and what appeared to be a volleyball.

Followers of Kara’s Instagram can expect varied and revealing swimwear looks, but many come complete with this stunner’s smile. Kara’s low-frills approach may opt out of makeup or fancy accessories, but her eveningwear looks peg her as a fashionista. Less about the fashion and more about the tanning oil though, today’s update comes with some Bali Body promotion and a promise. The caption has mentioned a prize vacation to the Bahamas. It appears to have been picked up on.

“I went to the Bahamas with you but never to return, beautiful,” one user wrote.

Kara has 984,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to keep up with Kara should follow her account.