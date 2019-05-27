Beth Chapman Gushes Over Husband Dog In Heartwarming Post As She Continues To Battle Cancer

Beth Chapman — of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame — is gushing over her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, on Instagram. The 51-year-old reality television star shared a new post to her social media feed on Monday, wherein she complimented her husband of 13 years in the sweetest way.

In the new post, Beth shared a photo of a shirtless Dog sleeping, his trademark Oakley sunglasses atop his head. The bounty hunter was propped up against a headboard as he slept with his arms across his chest. However, Beth noticed something about him in the photo that her followers might not have.

The caption for the post was extremely heartwarming, as Beth complimented her love. The mother-of-four noted that she could see the strain in Dog’s face as he slept, as she commented that he worried about her even when he was sleeping. Beth is currently battling throat cancer for the second time in a few years, and Dog has been by her side every step of the way.

Beth also said that her strength comes from Dog, and commented that he helps every day. Later in the post, she said he is the most important thing in the world to her — and that their love story is one of the “greatest,” that was “never told.” She continued to say that their love was worth fighting for, suggesting she was going to continue battling this disease for the sake of their relationship.

To conclude, Beth thanked Dog for his love, and added several hashtags about not giving up. Beth also hashtagged WGN America, the television channel which will be airing their newest show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

Beth recently stated — in a Mother’s Day speech at a Bradenton, Florida, church — that she will not be undergoing chemotherapy this time around. According to Pop Culture, Beth had a tough bout with chemotherapy when originally diagnosed with the disease, and is deciding to center her second battle around her strong faith.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”

Despite the fact that she will not be getting any more chemotherapy treatments, Beth’s newest post — one gushing over Dog — suggests she will continue to battle her cancer in her own way.

Dog’s Most Wanted will debut on WGN in October.