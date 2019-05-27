Kylie Jenner Flaunts Figure In Orange Dress That Barely Covers Her Assets

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in a dress — one that just barely covered her assets — while she was out on the town Sunday night.

In photos shared by The Daily Mail, Jenner was seen attending a dinner celebration in an orange cut-out mini dress that showcased her incredible figure — and she looked fabulous.

The reality star wore a Julien MacDonald long-sleeved dress that featured a plunging neckline. Embellished with beads, the dress cinched at the waist. The dress featured cutouts at the sides and back. The model accessorized the look with a pair of clear Yeezy PVC heels, and wore her dark hair loose, curls pulled back in a ponytail over one shoulder. Her makeup look included dark brows and blush, bronze eye shadow, and a nude lip. Kylie’s long nails were painted a nude shade.

Jenner, 21, has been playing around with a number of bold colors lately. She made waves at the Met Gala earlier this month when she showed up in a lavender Versace ensemble, one that featured puffy feathered sleeves. The bodice of the dress was adorned with lavender jewels, and the rest of the garment consisted of a mesh overlay embellished with gems. She donned a matching wig to complete the look.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur also showed some skin at the Met Gala after party, wearing another cutout dress — one that accentuated her hourglass figure. Another Versace dress, this one featured a shimmering turquoise bodice which boasted side cutouts and matching feathers. The bottom portion of the dress was also a sheer overlay, one that emphasized Jenner’s toned legs. To wrap up the look, the reality TV star wore a matching wig and a matching nail color.

While her Met Gala dresses were daring in their own right, her look on Sunday night was equally bold.

Jenner has been enjoying the success of Kylie Skin, her new skin care line. The product lineup just launched last week. As The Daily Mail noted, Jenner has been receiving rave reviews for her products. In fact, many Kylie Skin products have already sold out. Many Twitter users said that the six-piece skin care treatment was well worth the money, with some customers claiming that their skin had never felt better. For the portion of her 136 million followers that were not able to buy the products before they sold out, Jenner announced on social media that the cosmetics in question would be restocked on June 5.

