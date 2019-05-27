Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Attend Janet Jackson’s ‘Metamorphosis’ Vegas Show

If you didn’t know already, Janet Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” show is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas.

The concert is her first ever residency anywhere in the world and started on May 17 at Park Theater, where all the shows will take place. On opening night, many of her industry friends turned up to watch the debut of the show, such as Gabrielle Union, Eve, Queen Latifah, and Lil’ Kim.

The Inquisitr reported the fans’ reactions to the first show as they shared their excitement via social media. Soon after, big online publications were also quick to praise the show with rave reviews, per The Inquisitr.

Due to demand, Janet had to add more dates to the residency before it even started, which The Inquisitr announced.

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland are more A-list names who have now attended the show, according to The Daily Mail. The pair were seen dancing and singing along to the legendary anthems, living their best life. It’s no secret that Jackson has had a huge impact on them both as they have publicly spoken about it.

Axs shared that Janet is one of Kelly’s main influences, while Beyonce paid homage to her iconic Rhythm Nation look for Halloween in 2014, per E! Online.

People revealed the photo Rowland and Jackson had together behind the official “Metamorphosis” meet-and-greet backdrop. Both of them look very happy to be in each other’s company and are glowing.

After watching the opening show, Queen Latifah uploaded a video to her Instagram page where she praised the “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker’s concert and admitted she wanted to go see it again. She called “Metamorphosis” the most incredible Janet Jackson show and referred to Janet as the “Queen who ruled the stage.”

“Congratulations @janetjackson on your OPENING NIGHT at The Park MGM Las Vegas. Oh Yeah… I’ll be back,” she captioned her video clip.

Recently in an interview, Rowland expressed that she wants more children, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Beyonce and Kelly both rose to fame when they were a part of the hugely successful R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. They achieved a total of 14 Grammy Award nominations and won three. “Say My Name” won the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2001. The following year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Survivor.”

It was announced that Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, was planning his own Destiny’s Child musical, which The Inquisitr announced. His plan is for it to debut in their hometown, Houston, Texas, and then take it on a world tour.