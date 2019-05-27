‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 28: Wyatt Visits Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 28, reveal that two high school sweethearts will enjoy catching up after so many years apart. According to their mothers, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were destined to get married before fate ripped them apart. Wyatt and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had to leave Las Vegas in the middle of the night. Wyatt never had the chance to say goodbye to his girlfriend, and they did not have the opportunity to see how far their relationship would go.

Flo and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) recently moved into the Forrester mansion. Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) welcomed them with open arms. Quinn pointed out to Eric that Shauna had done a lot for her when she was down and out, and she wanted to return the favor. Of course, Eric agreed, and Flo and Shauna leveled up on their accommodation.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will drop by the Forrester mansion. While it is unclear whether he is visiting his mother or Flo, it appears as if the two will spend some quality time together. The two will make the most of having the house all to themselves, per Highlight Hollywood.

“Wally” fans will be sad to know that the couple has officially ended their romance. After swearing that he loved her, Wyatt officially ended his relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) last week. He visited her in her office at Forrester Creations and told her that he and Flo wanted to see each other. The redhead blamed herself for their failed relationship and told Wyatt that she still loved him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that now that he is finally single, Wyatt and Flo can take their relationship to the next level. Wyatt previously told Flo that he wanted to do this the proper way and implied that he first needed to end his relationship with Sally. He was also very negative about Sally because she had been keeping a secret from him.

However, Flo is keeping a secret of her own. She helped Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) with the baby swap and pretended to be Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) mother. B&B fans know that Phoebe is actually Beth Avalon Spencer, Hope and Liam’s daughter. If Wyatt ever finds out that she was involved in keeping his niece from him, he may never forgive her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.