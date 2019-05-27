‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Adam Get Custody Of Christian?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam and Nick will engage in a nightmare battle for custody of Christian Newman, and it is difficult to figure out who will end up with the child in the end.

Christian is the biological son of Sage (Kelly Sullivan) and Adam (Mark Grossman). However, Adam changed the results on the paternity test, and his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow), who was married to Sage, is on Christian’s birth certificate. Shortly after Christian’s birth, Nick and Sage believed he died. Instead, Christian ended up with Sharon (Sharon Newman), who had suffered a miscarriage, and she thought that the baby boy was her child. For nearly a year, Christian went by the name Sully, and he lived with Sharon and Dylan (Steve Burton). Shortly before Sage died tragically in a car accident, both Sharon and Sage knew the truth. Sharon kept the terrible the secret, and she raised Christian with Dylan until Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk) revealed the truth.

Since that time, Christian has lived with Nick. However, last year, Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to sue Nick for custody, and the truth that Adam is Christian’s biological father came out. Despite everything, Nick is determined to retain custody of his son, according to The Inquisitr’s Y&R daily reap.

On its social media accounts, the show asked fans to weigh in on if Adam deserved to get custody of his biological son Christian. Longtime viewers had plenty to say on the subject, and the majority of those who responded felt incredibly strong about the storyline.

One fan replied, “NO! Love this Adam, though!”

Another wrote, “No. Christian has only known Nick as his father. Victor will take him away from Nick just to please Adam.”

Some people don’t even think that Adam is actually Adam, and that’s why they want to see Christian stay with Nick.

“NO. Because he is an imposter. He’s not really Adam,” one follower argued.

While almost all viewers felt that Nick should raise Christian, a few believe Adam should get the chance to be a father to his boy.

“Yes, he is Christian’s dad,” replied one fan.

Also, there is the fact that the DNA testing lab in Genoa City is notoriously unreliable. It’s quite challenging to trust DNA tests performed there because they’re often tampered with or wrong.

“I still think Nick is the father,” one follower said.

That could turn out to be the truth. After all this drama plays out, Adam might not even end up being Christian’s biological father, which would add a sudsy twist to the classic soap opera storyline in Genoa City.