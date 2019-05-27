‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Scheduling Notes: Week Of May 27 Brings Big Developments After Encore Episode

The week of May 27 will bring plenty of big scenes for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that everybody will get to learn Ryan’s fate and Ava could be in big trouble for her big move against him. Jason saved Sam before Shiloh could finish his Dawn of Day initiation, but there is plenty of DOD drama still ahead.

Viewers were left with a juicy cliffhanger on Friday’s episode as Ava stabbed Ryan in the back. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will drive a lot of the action coming up this week.

Unfortunately, fans won’t get to see what comes next until Tuesday, May 28. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, ABC is airing a rerun on Monday. Viewers will see the show that originally aired on April 2 and featured the tribute to Gail Baldwin and actress Susan Brown.

Once Tuesday hits, the action throughout Port Charles kicks into full gear again. The Inquisitr has shared that Scott will quickly head to the PCPD once he hears that Ava has been arrested. General Hospital spoilers suggest that at this point, Ryan will seemingly be alive and in surgery and everybody will be anxious to see if he survives.

We're taking tomorrow off – but don't fret! Here's a sneak peek at Tuesday's all-new #GH. Ava's going to need all the help she can get. CLICK TO WATCH: https://t.co/LeMlxA1ITd — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 26, 2019

According to SheKnows Soaps, Wednesday’s episode brings more with Shiloh and Dawn of Day again. Shiloh will be playing both sides in some sense and Kristina will be trying to handle the fallout of her DOD involvement. Soap Central explains that Shiloh will do his best to hedge his bets, but it’s not clear whether this is in relation to Sam, Kristina, Willow, or someone else.

Nina and Sasha will share lunch during Wednesday’s show. Fans are hoping this will perhaps lay the groundwork for big revelations, but it may take a little longer for all of the Nina-related secrets to emerge.

The Inquisitr teases that Nina will soon be hit with a distraction or obstacle that throws her wedding onto the backburner. Of course, what viewers are dying to see is the bombshell drop about Sasha faking her biological ties to Nina. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers have yet to reveal a timeline for that news emerging.

Willow's truth is on the verge of becoming public knowledge. How much longer can she keep Shiloh in the dark about Wiley?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @TheRealStafford pic.twitter.com/0wTXK8lLDu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 21, 2019

The week will bring support from Lulu for Willow, an offer from Sam to Jason, and prideful moments from Carly. Margaux is dealing with conflicted feelings while General Hospital spoilers indicate that something will have Franco feeling frustrated or angry.

Viewers will see Anna feeling distressed and anxious to talk with Alex, so her theories about Peter’s biological ties to her may still be on her mind. The Inquisitr shares that Kim and Drew will form a plan to take a step forward in their grieving process and General Hospital spoilers hint that Jordan may finally get the kidney she needs.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are buzzworthy twists and turns ahead during the week of May 27. Viewers have been anxious for closure regarding both Ryan and Shiloh, and teasers suggest that there are big developments regarding both characters on the way.