Gwyneth Paltrow Poses In $320 Goop Bikini, But Famous Fans Want Her Body

The Goop founder modeled a classic black bikini for her lifestyle brand.

Gwyneth Paltrow is peddling a $320 black bikini, but she saved money on hiring a model to pose in the ad for the two-piece swimwear set. The 46-year-old actress and mom of two is the star of her lifestyle brand Goop’s new campaign for G Label swimsuits. The Goop site describes the new swimsuit offerings as “minimal, feminine [and] endlessly chic,” with styles inspired by 1990s icons such as Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford, Page Six reports.

On the Goop Instagram page, Gwyneth Paltrow is seen modeling the V bikini top and matching low-rise bikini briefs in black as she suns herself while sitting on concrete steps. The bikini top retails for $170 and the bottoms are $150, but the sky-high price wasn’t the only thing fans commented on. Many of Paltrow’s famous followers zeroed in on her toned body, which can’t be bought for any price.

Nineties supermodel Elle McPherson — known during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue heyday as “The Body”– dubbed Paltrow the new “Body,” while actress Michelle Pfeiffer added, “Yowza!”

Actress Demi Moore wrote, “Omg you are something else,” and she accompanied he comment with a series of fire emoji.

Meanwhile, actress Jennifer Garner wrote the most priceless comment of all.

“The suit is not what I would like to purchase. Abs for $20.00, please.”

Of course, many non-celeb followers questioned the simple suit’s high price, with some noting that $320 is just too much to pay for a basic black bikini.

You can see Gwyneth Paltrow posing in her little black Goop bikini below.

It’s no surprise that the price for the Goop suit is on the high end. Vanity Fair previously offered a look at Goop’s ultra-luxe gift guide, which included a leather cosmetics bag priced at nearly $6,000. The low end of Goop’s everyday items included a gold bobby pin at $185.

Gwyneth Paltrow previously told Glamour that she stands behind her products and the prices. Paltrow even pointed out her product line’s various price points.

“Sometimes I’ll get annoyed if someone’s like, ‘Goop is so expensive.’ I’m like, ‘Have you looked at the website? Have you seen the range of price points? ‘Cause we sell things that are $8.”

At the time the Goop site offered two types of $4 lip balms amid the four-figure items.

As for that body—you know, the one money can’t buy—in 2015, Gwyneth Paltrow told Women’s Health magazine that she feels “way more comfortable in a bathing suit” in her 40s than she did 20 years ago. At the time, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she eats a healthy diet and keeps in shape by doing an hour of dance cardio before work each day.