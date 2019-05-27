Jenelle Evans Salary Revealed: How Much Was The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reportedly Making Before She Was Fired?

During her time on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans was bringing in a significant amount of money as a reality show star. However, the salary of the show’s cast members has never been revealed. According to a report from The Cheat Sheet, though, Jenelle’s 2018 salary was revealed earlier this month — when she was in court with her husband, David, over his allegedly owed child support. Reportedly, he owed over $4,000 in child support to the mother of his son.

According to the report, Jenelle earned $400,000 for appearing on the hit MTV reality show in 2018. Her husband reportedly earned $60,000 for his time on the show. While Jenelle appeared on the show for nearly a decade, David appeared on the show for about a year before he was fired. Earlier this year, Jenelle was also fired from the show, and will no longer be pulling in her Teen Mom 2 salary.

Jenelle Evans’ appearances on MTV started with her Season 2 showing on 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. However, her mother eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s oldest son — and still has custody of him.

After 16 and Pregnant, Jenelle went on to share her life on Teen Mom 2. On the show, viewers watched as she went on to have another son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. After that relationship ended, she moved on with her current husband, David. While the two share a daughter together, they currently do not have custody of any of their children. Jenelle and David are involved in a court battle in an attempt to regain custody of their kids.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle allegedly isn’t going to stop fighting for her kids. A source told HollywoodLife that the mom of three has no intention of turning on her husband, even after he reportedly shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget.

“Jenelle is not showing any signs of turning on David, if anything this seems to have them closer because they are now working together to do everything they can to get back custody of the kids.”

The killing of Nugget set off a firestorm on social media, one which has to fully abate. Fans of the show were largely irate when informed of the incident concerning the family dog.

While Jenelle will not be appearing on the new season of Teen Mom 2, she filmed for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. It is currently airing in three parts on MTV. Part two of the reunion will air Monday night on MTV.