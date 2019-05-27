‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Ashley Takes Care Of Business

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of May 27 sees several favorites back in Genoa City, plus increased anticipation of many other returning characters.

The reading of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will will see a few familiar faces return, according to SheKnows Soaps. Eileen Davidson brings Ashley Abbott back to town, and there will undoubtedly be some tears and some drama. The last time she was in Genoa City was for Neil’s funeral. In addition to the sad moments she’ll face in hearing what Neil bequeathed to her, Ashley will also have to make some difficult decisions about her mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley, and Traci (Beth Maitland) realize that it is dangerous for Dina to remain at home, and they will face some tough days ahead. Plus, The Inquisitr reported that an outside threat to Jabot will have Ashley and Jack burying the hatchet to protect John Abbott’s legacy this summer. Davidson’s return begins on Tuesday, May 28.

Lily (Christel Khalil) returns to hear her father’s will on Wednesday, May 29. Since Neil’s funeral, she’s been creating her new life — helping prisoners to get back on their feet after they serve time. Lily has stuck to her guns about Cane (Daniel Goddard) — and about starting fresh, without him — and she will not appreciate seeing him gathered with the rest of Neil’s family and friends at Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse.

Elizabeth Hendrickson confirmed her impending return as Chloe Mitchell, but, so far, the timing and details are under wraps. She could return at any time in a shocking twist. The Inquisitr‘s Y&R weekly spoilers reveal that Adam (Mark Grossman) begins looking for Chloe later this week, which means she’ll be in the storyline soon. Along with Chloe, Kevin Fisher will be back on the canvas shortly, with Greg Rikaart filming scenes which should air sometime in early to mid-June. Also returning for the storyline is actress Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea Newman. Adam already asked both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) to help him locate her and Connor.

A new character, Celeste Rosales, will soon make an appearance in Genoa City — and last week, soap veteran Eva LaRue began filming scenes for the Rosales matriarch’s debut. Many fans hope to see her become a romantic interest for Jack sometime this summer.

Next week, Theo Vanderway gets a new look when Tyler Johnson debuts in the role on June 3, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Theo is Summer’s (Hunter King) new love interest.