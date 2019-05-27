Ruby Rose Is Pulling Off ‘Baby’ Shiloh-Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Orange Is the New Black’s Ruby Rose comes with her own iconic look. This short-haired beauty is known for her fine bone structure, edgy tattoos, and androgynous vibes. The actress’s latest Instagram update is throwing the platform a curveball, though. It comes with a reference to Angelina Jolie’s daughter (and a resemblance to her that’s uncanny).

On May 27, Ruby posted a video of herself. The selfie shows the actress’s signature features, but the face manifesting appears markedly youthful compared to Ruby’s 33 years. In fact, the video appears to show Ruby as a child. She’s looking right into the camera, moving her head from side to side, and finishing up with a big smile. A moving childhood toy appears to have been added for extra effect.

An interesting caption has mentioned Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh-Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. It also mentioned a “baby” and the “vibe” that Ruby is rocking by appearing to be Shiloh.

Fans appeared thrown.

“Whaaaaaat is this I cannot cope,” one wrote.

They followed up the comment with a cry-face emoji.

Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough also left her thoughts.

“Omg 1000% shilo!” she wrote.

Ruby has taken to the comments section to explain just how she achieved the effect.

“Snapchat filter haha it makes you look like a baby version of you. Haha,” she wrote.

Admittedly, it’s hard not to do a double-take. Something about the video is, indeed, nailing the Shiloh look. Shiloh is now aged 13. This Hollywood teen has been in the spotlight her entire life as her mother is Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress Angelina Jolie, her father is Fight Club superstar Brad Pitt.

Shiloh is one of six children under Angelina’s roof. Her siblings include Brad and Angelina’s biological twins Vivienne and Knox. Shiloh is, however, part of an unconventional family that includes adoptive members. Jolie adopted her other children Pax, Maddox, and Zahara. The clan of six were jointly raised by Jolie and Pitt prior to the couple’s 2017 divorce.

Celebrities channeling other celebrities’ looks isn’t uncommon. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Ariana Grande for Halloween. In 2016, Kylie Jenner donned a Christina Aguilera outfit. Few, however, have managed to recreate a look that includes facial replication. Ruby appears to have done just that.

Rose’s video had racked up over 1 million views within nine hours of being posted.

Ruby has 13.8 million Instagram followers. They include major celebrities such as Bella Thorne, Ariana Grande, and Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.