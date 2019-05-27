Olivia Culpo Leaves Little To The Imagination In String Bikini

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video to Instagram on Monday, one in which Olivia Culpo can be seen showing plenty of skin while wearing a tiny string bikini. The video was a compilation of the various shoots the model had participated in for the magazine’s swimsuit edition, an issue released earlier this May.

The former Miss Universe was seen posing on the beach soaking up the sun in one scene. The video also showed various shots of the model frolicking on the beach in the barely-there red bikini, which left little to the imagination. In one daring scene, the camera caught her backside, which is practically naked, except for a few strings from her bikini.

The video highlighted the time that the model spent on Kangaroo Island for the photo shoot, and it also included many scenes from her time in Australia. The footage included snaps from the shoot in which Culpo modeled with a python covering her breasts.

In an interview with Fox News, the model discussed the shoot and said it was amazing. She also admitted she was nervous while she was holding the snake, but everything worked out fine.

To help her keep her fabulous figure, Culpo, 26, said she follows a strict diet in the days leading up photo shoots.

“No sugar. No carbs. No alcohol,” she told Fox. “Basically, all protein and fiber and the only kinds of carbs I’ll have is sweet potato or greens or fruit.”

When Culpo is not preparing for a shoot, she tries to eat a balanced diet, but does allow herself to splurge sometimes. She also enjoys working out, which she says helps her keep her figure when she does allow herself to enjoy fun food.

“I love working out. I feel like if I didn’t work out as much as I did, I probably wouldn’t be able to get away with eating the way that I eat, so for me it works out well,” she said.

Culpo’s hard work definitely pays off — as seen in many of her Instagram shots.

Loading...

The I Feel Pretty actress said that while she was in Australia posing for the swimsuit issue, she felt grateful for being able to do something she always wanted to do since she was a little girl. She also said she hoped that the photos inspired others to follow their dreams.

Fans who want to keep up with the latest of what is happening in Culpo’s life can follow her Instagram account.