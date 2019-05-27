Iggy Azalea Deletes Instagram After Nude Photo Leak

Another celebrity has become a victim of a nude photo leak, and this time around its Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The “Fancy” singer’s alleged naked photos hit social media over the weekend, causing quite the online frenzy. There has been no official confirmation that these photos were of Iggy, but she and her camp have not denied the validity of the leaked photos — refraining from commenting on the situation altogether. According to HollywoodLife, these alleged photos hit the web on Sunday, and appear to have been taken during a past photoshoot.

As of now, it’s unknown how the photos made their way to social media. There has been no word of a hack concerning Iggy’s devices or cloud storage. The images were allegedly from a three-year-old magazine photo shoot, but likely were never meant to hit social media in the way that they have. The photos only show Iggy’s breasts, and not her famous derriere. Monsters and Critics is reporting the photos were outtakes from a GQ Australia photoshoot, and had not been previously published.

It may just be coincidental timing, but as of Monday afternoon, Iggy deleted her Instagram account. It’s possible her account may just be on hiatus, but — as of this writing — her @thenewclassic page is not available for viewing. Her 13.1 million followers, and those looking to see any news from Iggy on her social media in the wake of the controversy, are out of luck until she decides to reactivate her page. Iggy’s Twitter account has also been deactivated, as of Monday.

The GQ Australia shoot was for the December 2016 issue of the magazine, wherein Iggy posed braless in a wet white t-shirt. She also captured several completely topless photos for the publication, as well. In the images which appeared in the pages of GQ Australian, Iggy covered her chest with her arms as she wore tiny white shorts. The rapper was named the publication’s “Woman of the Year.”

GQ Australia also noted — back in December of 2016 — that their featured celebrity sent a signed topless photo to her plastic surgeon, apparently in appreciation for her breast augmentation surgery. The surgeon, Dr. Ghavami, posted the signed image to his Instagram Stories, but covered Iggy’s breasts with horse emojis. GQ Australia even made sure to note that the photos did not appear in the final spread for the magazine, and at this time it’s unknown how the photos were leaked.

According to The Daily Mail, Iggy also deleted her Instagram and Twitter pages back in 2015 after announcing that she would be taking a break from social media. Her fans were devastated at her departure, but the “Black Widow” singer eventually returned — giving hope to her millions of fans that she might return yet again after scrubbing her pages this week.