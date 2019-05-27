Nina Agdal Kicks Off The Week In A Fiery Red Bikini

Nina Agdal is hoping that the long Memorial Day weekend lasts forever, per her latest Instagram share — and she definitely kicked it off right by rocking a bright red bikini. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling photo of herself, one in which she flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure while holding a bottle of Pura Still in her hand.

In the snapshot in question, the Danish model is sitting on a wooden bench placed before of a branch of red flowers. She rocks a matching two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders, the top helping to accentuate her busty figure. The 27-year-old stunner teamed her top with matching bikini bottoms that tie at her sides, sitting low on her figure in a way that draws attention to her flawless physique — particularly her incredibly toned abs and wide hips.

In her right hand, the model is holding a bottle of Pura Still, a brand of “spiked water.” According to Delish, Pura Still is an alcoholic beverage that consists, essentially, of purified water and alcohol. With an ABV of about 4.5 percent — equivalent to a light beer — spiked water aims to intoxicate while keeping one hydrated at the same time.

“Pura Still creates an option for consumers who want to enjoy themselves without worrying about carbonation and bloating, calories, or excess sugar. You shouldn’t have to compromise your lifestyle to enjoy a drink,” Pura Still spokesperson Jessica Stainsby remarked in a statement, according to Delish.

In the shot, Agdal is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side in a casual style, tumbling down as it cascades over her shoulder and onto her chest. The model completes her summer look with a pair of round, oversized shades to protect her eyes from the glaring sun — and she flashes a broad smile at the camera. She accessorized the ensemble with a simple gold chain around her neck, adding a touch of brightness to the look.

Loading...

The post, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,400 likes and over 50 comments in less than an hour of having been posted. Fans of the Scandinavian beauty took to the comments section to praise her appearance, and to partake in her excitement over the long weekend.

“Nor this nice weather,” one user wrote, referencing Nina’s caption.

“MY IDOL. so beautiful,” another fan raved, trailing their comment with a series of heart-eyed emoji and red heart emoji.