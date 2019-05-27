The First Trailer For The Reboot Of ‘Blue’s Clues’ On Nickelodeon Has Dropped With Its New Host

It's time for Blue to figure out the clues and solve the mysteries.

More than two decades ago, Blue the dog received help from his friends at home to get through some everyday mysteries. It’s now time for a new generation of kids to figure out how to find things around the house, solve the riddles, and do the Blue Skidoo. A trailer was released by Nickelodeon on Monday which introduces new host Joshua Dela Cruz for Blue’s Clues & You!

After 12 years away, Blue is back to show a new crop of children how they can use everyday items and the help of their friends to solve mysteries. Blue’s Clues & You! will feature many of the friends that you’ve come to know and love over the years, yet this reboot is completely changing up everything.

TV Line reported that Slippery Soap, Mailbox and Magenta, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Cinnamon and Paprika, Shovel and Pail, and Tickety Tock are all coming back. While the friends are back in full, they are going to look a bit different than they have in the past.

All of the characters, including Blue, have been given an upgrade with a new CGI look that will modernize them for today’s audience of children. Along with your talking favorites, you’re also going to see the Handy Dandy Notebook, the crayon, and the Thinking Chair to put all of your thoughts together.

Oh yeah, let’s not forget that there is a new host as well in Joshua Dela Cruz.

BLUE'S CLUES Gets a New Look in First Trailer for Nickelodeon Reboot!https://t.co/w4xKgWCyWt pic.twitter.com/A2kjFnlU3I — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 27, 2019

This will mark Dela Cruz’s first major venture into television, but he’s certainly got the talent and experience. Joshua is an alum of Broadway who starred in Aladdin where he played the title role and that of Jafar’s villainous sidekick Iago.

Dela Cruz also appeared in Here Lies Love off-Broadway as well as Merrily We Roll Along. Yes, this will be his first major TV role, but he has appeared in episodes of Time After Time (ABC) as well as Bull (CBS).

The first trailer for Blue’s Clues & You! shows you all your familiar friends, introduces you to Joshua Dela Cruz, and brings forth all of the fun that so many have loved.

The original version of Blue’s Clues debuted in 1996 and ran until August of 2006 for a whopping 143 episodes. It was hosted originally by Steve Burns before “Steve’s brother” Joe (Donovan Patton) took over in 2002. Blue’s Room was the spinoff which started in 2004 and ran until 2007, but it only had a mere 17 episodes total. Blue’s Clues & You! is set to make its debut sometime this November.