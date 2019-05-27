Blake Lively Flaunts Blossoming Baby Bump In Fitted Gray T-Shirt During Boston Outing

Blake Lively is glowing through another pregnancy! The soon-to-be mother of three was spotted out in Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend — where her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is filming his upcoming movie, Free Guy. Lively’s baby bump was on full display as she rocked a tight-fitting t-shirt for the casual affair, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Paparazzi photos show the 31-year-old actress walking the streets wearing a fitted gray T-shirt that showed off her blossoming tummy, dark blue skinny jeans, and a dark navy overcoat. She accessorized the look with a matching navy hat, white sneakers, and a giant smile. Lively was reportedly on her way to Reynold’s set — along with their two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Fans have not seen much of Lively, and her adorable baby bump, since she debuted her pregnancy in the beginning of May. The actress joined Reynolds, 42, at the premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu in New York City. There, she was seen wearing a beautiful yellow Retrofête’s Rebecca Dress — one featuring a metallic yellow belt, a high leg slit, and a fitted waistline that showed off her growing bump.

Lively posed for photos alongside Reynolds to show off her third pregnancy. The couple looked happy and as excited as ever to welcome their third child, E! News reported.

Later, the Gossip Girl actress shared a few photos from the evening to Instagram. In one, she and Reynolds laughed together as she gently rested a hand on her tummy. Another image in the series showed her posing sideways, giving fans a good look at the baby bump.

In the caption of the post, she called herself “PokeMOM.”

The photo garnered over 4 million likes as fans flooded the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

“Now that’s an announcement!” one user wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Omg she looks amazing….how brave to put on a dress and go in front of cameras feeling the way we do!” another fan wrote.

Lively and Reynolds lead a notoriously private life alongside their children. The actress explained — in an interview with Marie Claire, one conducted back in 2016, soon after James was born — that she and her husband don’t want their fame to affect their children’s lives.

“My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public,” she said. “Our child hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had.”