Norwegian-Australian Model Hilde Osland Goes Full Bombshell In Eye-Popping Lace Lingerie

Cherubic, blonde, and angelic — Hilde Osland has a lot going for her. This Norwegian-Australian is known for her doll-like features, and Hilde’s 1.3 million Instagram followers frequently enjoy seeing her provocative poses, poses which frequently involve lingerie. Such expectations were definitely catered to in the model’s May 27 update.

Today’s share sees Osland posing on a bed in a yellow lingerie set. The lacy two-piece ensemble is revealing, racy, and feminine all at once. A plunging neckline flaunts Hilde’s ample cleavage, and the bra comes with prominent lace details. Matching briefs with a thick-banded waist strap are likewise daring. Hilde’s lingerie set is semi-sheer, and ultimately perfect for her physique. Pastel blues and whites from Hilde’s bedding keep the mood light, although her direct gaze and somewhat sultry expression up the ante.

A simple caption attached to this particular image sees Hilde wish her fans a great start to the week, and also acknowledges the brand of underwear she’s rocking. Today’s sensational look from Hilde Osland comes courtesy of Lounge Underwear.

Fans appear to be giving Hilde — and her curves — their approval.

“Such a cool shot,” one fan wrote.

“Wow. I’m not big on yellow but that’s SEXY as hell. And you are the reason,” another comment read.

Elsewhere, Osland was called “stunning” and “so beautiful.”

Hilde’s status as an Instagram influencer seems to be growing. One fan appeared to have nabbed the same lingerie set that Hilde is wearing for themselves, per their comment.

“@hildeee you’re gorgeous! I just ordered the pink in this set, kind of regretting that, I think I like the yellow one a bit more.”

Clearly, something about Hilde makes whatever she’s modeling a little bit more appealing.

Loading...

Hilde’s Instagram feed mostly showcases clothing in feminine shades. Her lingerie pairings are often white or pink, although racier reds have also been represented. While Hilde leans towards underwear and swimwear in terms of her clothing choices, her feed isn’t exclusively filled with itsy-bitsy apparel. Trendy athleisure looks have also seen fans exposed to stylish leggings and denims — as well as casual t-shirts and woolly hats. All of the snapshots, however, come with Hilde’s signature femininity and charm.

Hilde’s long blonde hair is also a near-permanent presence on her feed. Lusciously layered, icy-colored, and perfectly framing her face, Hilde’s locks enhance her innocent facial expressions. Today, however, sees Hilde’s hair tied up into a messy bun. Loose strands are falling around her shoulders, although the high-perched knot is very much sending fans a bombshell vibe.

Today’s snap had racked up over 31,000 likes within four hours of having been posted. Over 700 comments were left in the appropriate section, as well. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Hilde should follow her Instagram feed.