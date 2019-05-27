‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nick Shoots Adam Down

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, May 27, sees Adam and Victor teaming up after Nick tells Adam no. Plus, Victor gets lousy news, Victoria and Billy team up, and Kyle tries — and fails — to impress Lola with his domestic skills.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) enjoyed waking up together in their new apartment. They made jokes, and breakfast. After they ate, Kyle suggested some redecorating, and Lola agreed. Kyle got Abby (Melissa Ordway) to take Lola shopping — so that he could sneak back in, and build a new bookcase. Unfortunately, Kyle isn’t handy, so Lola arrived home to a bookcase disaster. She laughed, and then they built the bookcase together. Afterward, they made love.

As for Abby, Nate (Sean Dominic) visited her at Society. She declined to talk about her family, so Nate told Abby a riddle — one which she couldn’t figure out. Eventually, Nate gave Abby the answer, and they laughed. Then, she told him that she’d text him with details about their friendly date.

Earlier, Nate stopped by Victor’s (Eric Braeden), and gave him some bad news. Victor told Nate that he wanted all of the options for treatment, and vowed to fight. It sounded like Victor may be ill.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) went to Crimson Lights. Billy admitted that he stayed up all night researching Adam’s (Mark Grossman) life in Las Vegas. Victoria worried that Billy could spiral into a dark place obsessing over Adam, but he assured her that he wouldn’t. Victoria revealed Adam’s demands, and told Billy that she was going to let Victor know her brother’s true intentions.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up at the tack house. Nick rejected all of Adam’s demands. Nick won’t give up Christian, and he will not give Adam Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor’s location, either. Adam warned Nick that he may end up regretting his choice, a statement Nick interpreted to be a threat.

Victoria visited her father at his office, and relayed the demands which Adam had given her and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Victor laughed, then Adam appeared and confirmed everything that Victoria had said. Adam then revealed that Nick had shot him down, and had refused his offer. Victor asked Victoria to leave him, hoping to speak with Adam alone. Adam said that he was testing how far his siblings would go. Victor didn’t think that was a great idea, but Adam didn’t seem to care. Eventually, Adam asked for Victor’s help in locating Chelsea and their little boy — and in exchange, Adam will do Victor’s bidding. Victor agreed.

At Jabot, Billy and Jack (Peter Bergman) agreed to disagree about Adam, and then Billy pushed his brother to date again. However, Jack said that he’s still not ready to date. Billy ran into Victoria, and she vowed to show her ruthless side when it comes to Adam.