Julianne Hough Shakes Her Booty In New Instagram Video

When Julianne Hough is in doubt, she shakes off her famous fit body, as her Instagram fans have recently witnessed. On Monday, the America’s Got Talent judge took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy – and funny — boomerang video of herself shaking her backside in what looks to be the backstage of Tuesday’s upcoming episode.

In the clip, the actress and dancer is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks a sparkly black minidress that puts her fit physique on full display. The back of the dress features two straps that attach to a third one that ties behind her neck, framing the model’s back while leaving most of it exposed. Hough teamed her sexy dress with a pair of matching black high-heeled sandals that help accentuate Hough’s dancer legs, particularly her toned thighs and calves.

Hough is posing in front of a wall covered in a shiny black material that matches her outfit. In the boomerang, the Footloose actress is seen shaking her booty as she moves her head over her shoulder to shoot a playful look at the camera with a coquettish smile.

The dancer is wearing her blonde bob in a dramatic side part and down in loose waves that cascade onto her shoulders. In addition, Hough is wearing a generous layer of black eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids, giving her makeup a dark look that matches her outfit.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Hough shared with her 4.6 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 80,000 times within just minutes of having been posted, garnering more than 14,800 likes and over 80 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the dancer and reality TV starlet took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Hough.

“Gorgeous lady [heart eyes emoji] outfit,” one user raved, finishing off the comment with an additional fire emoji.

“Yea shake it alright,” another one chimed in, adding several heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

That the dancer has an incredible physique is evident, but she has previously opened up about what it takes to get and remain in such great shape. In a 2016 interview with Self, Hough shared that she has a grueling weekly training routine, though she emphasized that the benefits go way beyond the physical realm.

“I feel way better when I’m working out. Once I’ve taken care of myself I can be happy and joyful and do things at my top ability, and I feel like I can give the best version of myself [to other people],” she told Self at the time.