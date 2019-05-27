‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Gives Steffy The Go-Ahead

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will catch up after her time in Paris. They will have a lot to discuss, since their family is closer than ever to the Logans.

Ridge already expressed gratitude toward Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) for giving him his youngest granddaughter. As far as they are concerned, she is Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) biological mother. Ridge will also fill Steffy in on all the latest news, including the fact that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have decided to end their marriage. At the time, Ridge was shocked by their decision.

Of course, Steffy already knows about their plans. Both Liam and Hope shared the news with her. Steffy tried to encourage them to stay together, but Hope had made up her mind. She feels that she can only be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) if she splits from Liam. This would also allow him and Steffy to reunite, so that he can be with the girls on a full-time basis. Steffy vetoed the idea, and told Hope that she could not dictate the terms of the relationship between her and Liam.

Hope visits Steffy, elated to hold Baby Phoebe in her arms once again. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PmoY2Yf1ER pic.twitter.com/BCUaT82FJx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2019

B&B fans know that Ridge has always been in the Steffy and Liam camp. He would really love for his daughter and former son-in-law to make up, especially because they have a daughter together. Ridge will discuss Hope’s reasons for leaving Hope, and may surprise Steffy with his opinion.

Ridge will tell Steffy that he supports Hope’s decision, per SheKnows Soaps. As he told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), he feels that Hope may need to leave Liam — and the loss of their child — behind her, so that she can fully heal. Of course, the added bonus is that Liam could then spend more time with Steffy and the girls. Ridge will be thrilled if Steffy went ahead and re-ignited her relationship with Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge may even fill his daughter in on the role Thomas had to play in the breakup. Thomas made a play for Hope because he believed that she would make the perfect mother for his son. Although Ridge tried to discourage him, Thomas plotted to break Hope and Liam up — and it seems as if his plan succeeded. Steffy will be stunned when she finds out what part Thomas had to play in her ex’s marriage.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.