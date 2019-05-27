‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Cane Makes A Tough Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 28, bring a surprising invitation for Sharon while Cane struggles to do the right thing when he’s faced with a difficult choice.

Someone surprises Sharon (Sharon Case) with an invitation, according to SheKnows Soaps. Things are going well for Sharon after a tumultuous period. She was supposed to marry Nick (Joshua Morrow), and she found out that he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) spent the night together, so she dumped him. Then, Sharon felt something for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but his wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) showed up in Genoa City. Now that Mia left for Miami with Arturo (Jason Canela) while Rey is getting a divorce, Sharon asked Rey to move in.

Just as things are growing with Rey, Adam (Mark Grossman) shows up alive, and he adds a complication to Sharon’s happy life. It’s a snag she’s all too willing to allow as well. Sharon has helped Adam, even though it’s a tricky time in her new relationship with Rey. Now it seems like Adam is going to need her help, and Sharon will stop at nothing to help out her old friend. But, it could end up costing her happiness with Rey if she’s not careful.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) has to make a tough choice. According to The Inquisitr, Cane is listed in Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will, and this week Devon (Bryton James) will gather Neil’s family and friends and allows Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to read his father’s final testament aloud. Lily (Christel Khalil) has been crystal-clear about how she wants to move forward with her life alone without Cane. She claims that Neil is the person who inspired her to make such a bold choice for her future, and Cane is aware of Lily’s feelings about him.

However, he ends up going to the reading of Neil’s will despite Lily’s feelings, because Neil left something to him. Many of the people that Neil gathered have plenty of money to live their lives as they see fit, but Neil manages to provide them with something heartfelt and memorable as they move forward with their lives without his steady influence. In the end, perhaps Cane’s difficult choice will pay off for him and help him see a way ahead for his own fresh start. He’s already experienced some success at his new job as a life coach, and maybe he will find his way to happiness.