Body-Positive Model Tara Lynn Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Sizzling Nude Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Tara Lynn was recently featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as part of the magazine’s rookie class for this year, and the model has been heating up Instagram with samples of her incredible photo shoot in South Australia. Late last week, the body-positive model did just that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a cut-out swimsuit that puts her curvaceous body on full display.

In the photo, the 36-year-old model — who just became the magazine’s oldest rookie — is posing amid imposing porous rocks as she dons a nude, light pinkish swimsuit. The two-piece consists of an asymmetrical top featuring a single strap that goes over the model’s right side along her neck while leaving her left shoulder bare, showcasing Lynn’s strong shoulder line and collarbone. In addition, the top boasts a large cutout right in the middle, exposing quite a bit of side- and underboob along the way.

The Tacoma native teamed her sizzling top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her famous curves, particularly her wide hips and strong thighs. Like the top, the bottom also boasts a daring cutout in the middle, exposing Lynn’s lower stomach as the swimsuit’s top part goes around her bellybutton. As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted on its website, the two-piece Lynn in sporting in the shot is from Lee + Lani.

Lynn is leaning against the rocks as she touches their sides with her hands. The model is wearing her light brown hair up in a casual, purposely messy hairstyle that flatters her face. She has a light brown smokey eye that makes the blue of her irises pop as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Lynn shared with her 608,000 Instagram followers, racked up almost 40,000 likes and just shy of 500 comments within a few days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to compliment her gorgeous photo shoot for the coveted swimsuit magazine.

“… Now that I see more women who are finally being accepted as beautiful too I am more able to feel comfortable in my skin. thank you so much!” one user thanked her.

“Go awwwwfff! Wow, wow, wow – thank you for taking up space so beautifully. You have such a beautiful spirit inside and out!” another one raved.