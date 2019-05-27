Bombshell Dove Cameron Pops Out Of Top In Impossibly Sexy Selfie Video

There’s a decidedly old-school feel to Dove Cameron’s May 25 Instagram update. The Descendants actress has channeled Hollywood glam in full throwback style, and her choice to listen to French singer Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose” proved a notable contributor to the romantic mood of her latest share.

Dove’s update came in the form of a sultry video selfie. The 23-year-old was seen toying with her long hair, closing her eyes as she held a smartphone in front of a circular mirror. Piaf’s iconic song was playing. Cameron, meanwhile, looked every inch the blonde bombshell. Full-pouting lips, cat-wing eyeliner, and hints of cleavage all accentuated her femininity. Dove’s white top was mostly cut off from view, but a great deal of skin was on show regardless. The actress seemed to be popping out of her white-colored top.

As simple as the indoor setting was, the effect appeared to rank highly with Dove’s followers.

“Jesus Christ woman,” was one fan’s comment.

“You’re literally art by the way,” another admirer wrote.

The video in question is quite artsy, and Cameron appears to have opted to shoot from a bedroom. Daylight pouring in from a nearby window kept things light, but something about the music hearkens back to an elegant French aesthetic. Edith Piaf’s songs symbolized the ’50s and ’60s modern chanson era. Given that Cameron has used her caption to mention listening to her “favorite song,” it would seem that this modern-day sensation has a penchant for vintage music.

As an Emmy Award winner, singer, and beauty icon, Dove comes as a bonafide A-Lister. Her cherubic features and blonde hair are nothing short of legendary.

Last week, Dove took to Instagram to announce herself as the new face of Fiat. The automotive giant appears to have signed the actress to a promotional partnership. Dove joins a plethora of celebrities now fronting major brands. Ariana Grande has been snapped up by Givenchy, while Nicki Minaj is the face of Mercedes-Benz. Kendall Jenner is an ambassador for many brands — including Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Proactiv.

Dove has 25 million Instagram followers. While many are likely fans of Cameron’s Descendants role, a sizable chunk may well be following this beauty for her looks alone. Dove’s angelic face features heavily on her feed – likewise, the free spirit and fun persona that she is equally loved for.

Dove’s sultry selfie had racked up over 680,000 views within two days of having been posted, and over 1,500 comments were left in the appropriate section. Her account is followed by major celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, and Olivia Culpo.