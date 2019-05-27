Tamar Braxton Blows People’s Minds In Skintight Red Latex Outfit While Performing Racy Number On Stage

Singer and actress Tamar Braxton has recently been touring with fellow singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss in their racy show, “Welcome to the Dungeon.” The 42-year-old brings nothing but heat to the stage as she gives it her all and sings her heart out.

Tamar took to popular social media site Instagram to post a video clip from her most recent performance, which had her 3.3 million followers going crazy for her outfit and sexy look. The singer wore a tight, red latex body suit with long sleeves and a plunging neckline that generously left much of her busty assets on display.

The Braxton Family Values actress paired the suit with red, cut-out fishnet stockings and over-the-knee black latex high-heel boots. Tamar completed the sexy outfit with a long, blondish-brown curly wig, bright red painted lips, and heavy eye makeup.

As the video plays, it shows off a huge lit-up “Welcome to the Dungeon” sign behind Tamar in addition to various white-feather donning backup dancers as the singer belts out the lyrics, demonstrating her incredible vocal range.

At the end of the clip, and much to her followers’ delight, Tamar turns around and puts her ample booty on display before pulling off her wig and whipping it behind her.

In the caption, Tamar explains that the tour is coming to an end on May 30, where she’s set to perform in Detroit, Michigan at The Sound Board. She urges her followers to buy tickets, adding that there are only a few left.

The post’s comment section is filled with adoring fans expressing how much they love the Celebrity Big Brother actress and her outfit.

Several Instagram users commented on the part when Tamar takes her wig off.

“When she snatched that wig off I felt that yesss sus,” one writes.

“It’s marvelous you still look hot with your wig off or on,” another Instagram user comments.

Another fan chimed in with, “I love it…. beautiful to see a natural woman with raw talent. @tamarbraxton Stay killing it.”

#WelcomeToTheDungeon tour starts next week in Chicago!!!!!!! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/K2yZRXssGF ???????? pic.twitter.com/XF7hOf3qx5 — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) April 27, 2019

Last Saturday, Tamar attended the 2019 Afro Ball in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Nigerian financial prodigy David Adeyemi Adefeso, reported This Day Live. The two went public with their relationship in May 2018 at the Braxton Family Values Season 6 premiere party.

David is the Grammy nominee’s first real relationship since her nine-year marriage with Vincent Herbert ended in 2017.

Tamar shares a son with Vincent, Logan Vincent Herbert, who was born in 2013.