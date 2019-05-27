‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s New Boyfriend Wants Her To Become A Pro Wrestler

A star of MTV’s Jersey Shore has a new boyfriend who is a professional wrestler, and he wants her to join him in the ring.

Zack Clayton Carpinello made his red carpet debut with Jenni “JWoww” Farley in Las Vegas at All Elite Wrestling’s debut event and noted during the couple’s first interview that he “would love” for her to be out in the ring with him, knowing from her days getting into brawls on Jersey Shore that she would be a perfect fit for the sport.

Farley, who is 33, has been dating Carpinello, 24, for several months.

Despite her new beau’s encouragement, Farley said she’s not interested in entering the ring, saying “hell no” to his plea. She did, however, offer Carpinello words of encouragement as he moves forward in his pro wrestling career, reported People Magazine.

“I love what you do because I can’t,” she said. “I can do reality all day, but with all those people staring and you have to put on a presentation, hell no. I’d be in the corner crying, sucking my thumb. I can’t do it.”

The couple does enjoy working out together, with Farley stating that, because of his line of work, he knows how to work each part of his body in the proper way, and that she is enjoying learning more about how the body works as a whole. The two have known each other for quite some time, with Carpinello actually attending her wedding to Roger Mathews with his sister, according to People Magazine.

In an Instagram post from October 16, 2016, Carpinello congratulated Farley and Mathews on their one-year wedding anniversary.

Farley was also thrilled that All Elite Wrestling has become the first sensory-inclusive professional wrestling company and noted so in an impassioned Instagram post.

The reality star is a champion for places she can bring her son Greyson to, as the child has sensory issues and is autistic. Through therapy sessions several days a week, her son is making great progress. Farley’s passion for places she can bring her son to where he will not feel overwhelmed is boundless.

Loading...

Farley appears to be happy once again after enduring a series of tough situations with her former husband Roger Mathews, with whom she shares parenting duties of their children, Meilani and Greyson.

The couple filed for divorce in September 2018. They tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together and one child, their daughter Meliani. They announced they were pregnant with their second child, son Greyson, at their wedding reception.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is expected to return to MTV sometime this year.