Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Sets Thomas Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 28, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is thrilled that his plan succeeded. The designer has been plotting to destroy Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage for some time, and it seems as if he has succeeded.

It was Liam who first broke the news to Thomas. After Hope ended their marriage, Liam made a beeline for the main house. He confronted Thomas and accused him of using cheap tactics to get to his wife. Liam was particularly incensed that Thomas was using Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to manipulate Hope.

At the end of his tirade, he informed Thomas that he and Hope were going to split up. Thomas told Liam that he was proud of Hope for putting the children first. He remained adamant that Liam belonged with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will be quite smug that his plan succeeded. In fact, he will be so sure of his success that he will kiss Hope, per SheKnows Soaps. However, Hope will be startled by his actions. After all, she is still technically married to Liam. She will also set Thomas straight after his unwanted display of affection.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam confronts Thomas about taking advantage of Hope during a vulnerable time. pic.twitter.com/CdeMKmHgNA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 27, 2019

Hope knows that Thomas wants to be with her. He all but proposed to her when he produced the same ring that he proposed to her with so many years ago. However, she is not in love with him. She will let him know that she and Liam will be ending their marriage for the children’s sake. Hope wants the freedom to be a mother to Douglas and she wants Liam to be there for the girls.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will warn Thomas not to have any expectations as far as she is concerned. She will make it clear that she is not available and that he is acting inappropriately. It seems as if Thomas’ joy will be short-lived, as Hope puts him in his place.

But Thomas won’t give up so easily. Although Thomas is happy that Douglas will have a maternal figure in his life, he also wants the blonde to play an important role in his life. Will Thomas convince Hope that they are meant to be together?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.