Khloe Kardashian Confesses To ‘Deep-Seated Issues’ With Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend

Khloe Kardashian appears to have revealed her inner thoughts regarding her mother’s boyfriend. As The Daily Mail reported on Monday, Kris Jenner’s relationship with Corey Gamble proved a major talking point on last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The discussion regarding Corey began when Kanye West sent Gamble a message. A kitchen scene showed Khloe with her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, with Kris and Scott Disick also present. Kim appeared to launch the discussion.

“Kanye texted Corey something really rude. Kanye was like, ‘I think it’s weird, like, we’ve never met his family…,'” she said.

Kim was then seen admitting that the entire family had “always felt that way.” The KKW Beauty founder did, however, feel that her husband’s comment was an unwise one – the 38-year-old pointed out how “bluntly” Kanye had phrased his thoughts.

In what The Daily Mail dubs “deep-seated issues,” Khloe appeared to agree with West.

“And I agree with that statement from Kanye. We’ve never…We don’t know anything about Corey like that,” she said.

The Good American founder was then seen voicing her thoughts on Kanye’s words. For Khloe, Kanye’s “delivery” wasn’t ideal, but she felt that the sentiment behind it was on-point. The 34-year-old added that she finds Gamble “secretive” and that alongside the family’s children, she is “on guard with Corey.”

Khloe further outlined her reaction to her 63-year-old mother’s relationship with her much younger boyfriend. Khloe stated that following her mother’s divorce, she didn’t think that Jenner and Gamble would make it as a couple.

“Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing,” Khloe added.

The scene also saw Disick air his thoughts. The 36-year-old father of Kourtney’s three children questioned how close Corey is to his family.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kris found Khloe’s agreement with Kanye to be “disrespectful.”

Loading...

Corey’s presence in the Kardashian family was accentuated in a scene showing Khloe and her best friend Malika Haqq visiting Kris at her Palm Springs home. The girls had anticipated a female-only getaway weekend, but Corey’s unexpected arrival came as a surprise.

Kris’ relationship with Gamble has been a headline-maker since day one. For many fans, it’s the notable age difference between the two. As Cosmopolitan reported, Gamble is 25 years younger than Kris. Despite having somewhat of a “boy-toy” image, Corey is fast proving to be a long-term boyfriend for the “momager.”

For Khloe, however, it would seem that she errs on the cautious side with the man who appears to be making her mother happy.