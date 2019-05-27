This Is What ‘The Bachelorette’ Group Dates Are Really Like, Reveals New Report

In a new story published by Glamour Magazine, reporter Jessica Radloff was asked to tag along on a group date of new Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and several of her suitors, including Cam, John Paul Jones, and Tyler C., and reportedly found the experience “painful.”

Radloff noted that as a contestant, you must go into the date with a blank slate and no preconceived notions. She also noted that while observing the group date called “labor of love,” you can quickly assess who may or may not be a good fit as a couple on the series.

The reason is that Brown really has little time with each of the men that are on a quest to capture her heart during a group date and must rely on her instincts to weed out who would be good for her and who wouldn’t in quick succession.

Brown said to Glamour that despite the “painful” aspects of learning more about what she doesn’t like about the men, she believes that “the process is working.”

“I do think my future person to do life with is here [on the show]. It’s surprising how fast I feel confident in that.”

“I’m just really pouring my heart out and making sure they know what they’re getting,” she said. “I just want real in return.”

It was also revealed that there are some aspects of the process that could be questionable, like Luke P. revealing that in only 48 hours, he realized he “was in love” with Brown.

USA Today reported that one of the more recent group dates touched on Brown’s pageant past, and her need to make sure the men understood the process of what she goes through during the event and how to prepare.

For the group date, Hannah asked Grant, Luke S., Mike, Jed, Jonathan, John Paul Jones, Dylan, and Luke P. to come into a world that few people from the outside get to see.

Alyssa Edwards and Alaska from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Miss J of America’s Next Top Model were the judges of a “Mr. Right” pageant where the men donned Speedos and prepared for the talent portion of the event. The reason for making the men step out of their comfort zone was twofold. They needed to be comfortable with a big part of Brown’s life, and they also needed to step up and show their personality in what could have been considered a humiliating situation.

Whether or not a group date goes well for a contestant depends on their ability to adapt to any number of strange scenarios the show puts them in and to be able to find humor in any situation.

It appears that in the past, those who have gone on to the next round of the competition know how to play the game while also maintaining a sense of self that shines through to the Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.