Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Poses In Sexy Animal-Print Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk has been heating up Instagram lately with sexy summer photos that reveal her enviable body.

In her latest snap, the Swedish model shared a series of photos in which she showcased her long and lean physique in a sexy animal-print bikini on a balcony apparently overlooking Cannes, which she implied through the punny caption to her post.

In one shot, Hosk stood next to a glass rail giving the camera a sultry look with the ocean view behind her. Sporting a pair of sunglasses and a thick black headband in her wavy blond hair, the model looked stunning. In another photo, the model showed off her perky backside in the thong bikini. In the third shot, the model looks over the balcony at the city below while the bright sunlight accentuated her toned abs. In the last snap of the series, Hosk stood on her tiptoes arching her back striking the ultimate sexy pose.

Hosk, 30, has been in Cannes for the past few days and has delighted her followers with photos from her time in the French city. She has shared several images while visiting the area, and she has looked phenomenal in all of them.

Hosk made a stunning arrival for the premiere of Sibyl on the red carpet in a violet Alberta Ferretti gown adorned with matching vibrant feathers. The gown was long in the back but short in the front, allowing the Victoria’s Secret Angel to show off her long, toned legs. She accentuated the look with stylish red stilettos. The model kept her makeup light for the occasion with blush highlighting her cheekbones and a bold red color on her lips. To complete the look, she wore her hair parted down the middle in a chignon.

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2016, the former basketball player said that one way that she kept her body in shape was with boxing.

“I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can. Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it’s really good to mix that with barre, pilates, or something that’ll stretch you out and make you longer,” she said, adding that she did not like to spend much time in the gym because she often got bored.

The model is also aware that she must focus on her booty, because it is “always on display.” Her hard work has certainly paid off.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hosk can follow her Instagram account.