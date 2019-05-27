‘Brady Bunch’ Stars Reveal They Are ‘Blown Away’ By HGTV Renovation Of Their Famous TV Home

The classic sitcom stars get nostalgic for their childhood home.

The Brady Bunch house is done. The famous Studio City house, used for the exterior shots on the beloved 1970s ABC sitcom, got an extreme home makeover 50 years after its classic TV heyday. Original Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) reunited to renovate their childhood home for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. The result is an amazing recreation of the famous TV house.

In an interview with People, Brady Bunch star McCormick revealed she was “totally blown away” by the finished product. McCormick also recalled her late co-stars Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, and Ann B. Davis, who played her parents and the Brady family’s housekeeper, respectively, on the ABC sitcom from 1969 to 1974.

“I felt like I was back at Paramount Studios at stage five, walking in the front door, getting ready to film a scene. I felt Robert, Florence and Ann B. Davis in that living room so much. I was blown away.”

McCormick’s TV brother and real-life teen crush, Barry Williams, agreed that the whole thing made him very nostalgic for his teen years as a star on the ABC Friday night sitcom.

“The memories keep flooding in – episodes, scenes, what happened and what transpired… We can feel the presence of Robert, Florence, and Annie there with us. Maybe they’re seeing it. It’ll be nice for them to enjoy it too.”

A Very Brady Renovation reunited all six surviving Brady Bunch stars for the first time in 15 years. For the project, the former child stars were each paired with HGTV designers to help renovate a room in the house make it look exactly as it did on the classic comedy series. The original interior of the house, located at 11222 Dilling Street, looked nothing like the house seen on the TV show because interior scenes for The Brady Bunch were shot on a soundstage at Paramount Studios.

In order to recreate the retro home from 50 years ago, HGTV and the Brady kids issued an appeal to fans of the classic comedy to send them lookalike vintage pieces as seen on the original Brady Bunch set. The HGTV website posted a slideshow of some of the items that producers needed in order to restore the Brady Bunch house to its 1970s glory. Some of the required items included the credenza seen in the Brady living room, the horse statue, the pair of fish trivets that adorned the Brady family’s kitchen wall, and a replica of the clan’s iconic green-and-white floral living room sofa.

Check out the video below for more behind-the-scenes looks at The Brady Bunch house renovation.

A VERY BRADY RENOVATION!! We have the @GMA first look inside the iconic TV home's transformation with @LaraSpencer! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/ET9cxgcoVh — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 24, 2019

A Very Brady Renovation premieres on HGTV in September.