Pixar Didn’t Exactly Say That ‘Toy Story 4’ Will Be The End Of The Tale

In 2010, Disney*Pixar released Toy Story 3, which everyone thought was the ultimate ending to the 15-year story that touched the hearts of millions. Then, it was revealed that there was more to the tale, and Toy Story 4 was announced for release in the summer of 2019. There are those who believe it had already ended in perfect fashion, but even the fourth film may not be the ultimate conclusion to the life of the toys.

Despite the fact that many fans believe the story ended perfectly once Andy went off to college, they are still excited for Toy Story 4. The film hits theaters on June 21, and it will be a road trip that the toys will never forget. Yet, is this one going to be the ultimate end of the journey?

ComicBook reported that producer Mark Nielson recently said on Pixar’s press day for Toy Story 4 that more from Woody and the gang could happen in the future.

“Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make. So you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.”

Of course, this won’t be happening at any moment in the near future, though, and that is because Pixar has already ruled out any sequels for a while.

Nothing is set in stone and there is always the possibility that this could be the last ever film in the Toy Story franchise, but no one knows at this time. Right now, Pixar is focusing more on original content and won’t be moving ahead with any other sequels after Toy Story 4 at least for the time being.

Nielsen had spoken with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that there is a lot of hope going around the Pixar studio for what’s to come. The thing is that there are no sequels in the plans, and everything from this point on will feature new characters and new stories.

“It’s all original films after this one right now.”

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, and others are ready to hop on the road this summer with a new friend named Forky. Toy Story 4 is likely going to break records for Disney*Pixar, but is it the end of the tale? While there are no sequels lined up and there is only original content coming, no one can rule out the gang of toys just yet.