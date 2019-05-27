Khloe Kardashian ‘Forced’ To Deny Sleeping With Scott Disick Following Bathtub Picture

Yesterday was a day of reminiscing for the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday with an epic throwback snap – the 2008 photo showed Kourtney Kardashian’s ex with a young Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian did similarly. Her celebratory, nine-picture Instagram update included more recent shots of herself with Disick. However, old photos were present. The final picture showed the Good American founder in a foamy bathtub with her sister’s former boyfriend and baby daddy. Khloe was clad in a revealing red swimsuit. Disick appeared to be wearing a life jacket.

As The Daily Mail reports on May 27, Khloe has been “forced” to deny allegations that she has slept with the father of three. Comments dubbed “childish” by supportive individuals saw more skeptic ones probe Khloe’s friendship with Scott.

“Refuse to believe they’ve never sh*gged,” one user wrote.

“Am I the only one who finds their friendship really weird?…” was another comment.

Elsewhere, a fan found Khloe’s closeness to her long-term friend as “more than what’s deemed normal.”

While Khloe does not appear to have responded to the accusatory comments, she did communicate in what The Daily Mail interprets as a defense. The 34-year-old left a series of emojis to some of the responses. The “[sh*gging]” comment received alien emojis from Khloe. A comment finding it “crazy” how much Khloe once loathed Disick received a full reply from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Khloe agreed with them, adding “lol.”

Fans did jump to Khloe’s defense.

“They don’t realise of [sic] forgot that this man has no mother, no father or siblings. This is his SISTER the only family despite his children that he has. Just because two people are close don’t mean they have sh*gged before. childish,” one wrote.

Loading...

As Khloe’s photos showed, she and Disick go way back. The 36-year-old officially split from Kourtney in 2015 following a tumultuous relationship that frequently saw him be unfaithful. Together, Scott and Kourtney have three children. Nine-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Penelope are joined by 4-year-old Reign. Scott is currently in a relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie. Following two relationships with much younger men, Kourtney is now single. She celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this year.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will know, Scott hasn’t always been a favorite in the Kardashian-Jenner circle. His previously unpredictable behavior was once a cause of concern – as Kourtney worried about the father of her children, so did her sisters. Scott now seems more stable. His wilder past comes as a distant memory.

Khloe likely didn’t intend to launch accusatory comments. Instagram seemed hell-bent on making them, though.