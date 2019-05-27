Ashley Graham ‘Kisses The Cold Goodbye’ In Revealing String Bikini For Sexy Instagram Boomerang

Ashley Graham is more than excited about leaving the cold months behind, and she showed her enthusiasm about the upcoming season by rocking a revealing bikini in an Instagram Boomerang. Over the weekend, the brand Swimsuits for All took to the popular social media platform to share the clip in which the model blows a kiss alongside her sister, Abigail, while both rock swimsuits in anticipation of summer.

In the Boomerang in question, Graham is walking a street in front of colorful, Caribbean-style houses featuring straw roofs as she dons a floral and yellow two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate her busty physique while drawing the onlooker’s attention to her cleavage. The top boasts a print of flowers in yellow, purple, and red against a white backdrop, which she teamed with a yellow pair of string bottoms that sit high on her sides, showcasing the model’s famous curves. As a previous post by the Swimsuits for All indicate, the bikini was designed by Graham herself and is named her Whimsical String Bikini.

Abigail is posing to the right of her sister while rocking a scarlet one-piece swimsuit that features the same flower print as Graham’s bikini and comes with a cutout in the midsection that adds a little sass while offering good coverage.

In the clip, both sisters are blowing a kiss as they walk side-by-side, though Abigail uses her hand while Ashley simply purses her lips. Graham is wearing her brunette hair is a middle part and down as it falls over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Swimsuits for All shared with its almost 630,000 Instagram followers, was viewed more than 60,000 times, garnering upwards of 6,100 likes and over 40 comments at the time of this writing. Several Instagram users, including fans of the inclusive brand of swimsuit — as well as of Graham — took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to discuss their experience with the swimsuit brand as customers.

“I have 3 suits from them. The quality is great and I’ve never had a problem. Their customer service is also top notch I had to call and cancel and order because I ordered the wrong size. It had already shipped but they fixed MY mistake and paid for shipping. I recommend them to all my friends and family,” one user related.