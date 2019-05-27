Donald Trump Reportedly Agreed With Howard Stern’s Claim He Could Have ‘Nailed’ Princess Diana

A new report claims that President Donald Trump once agreed to a claim made by Howard Stern that he could have “nailed” the late Princess Diana in a 1997 interview.

The Daily Express reported that Trump and Stern were having a conversation about Princess Diana when the subject of the then-real estate mogul’s alleged prowess with women came up. In the interview, it was alleged that Trump once said Princess Diana had been attracted to him. Stern reportedly asked Trump, “Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten Lady Di? “You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”

“I think I could have,” Trump supposedly responded.

“She was actually really beautiful, I thought she was supermodel beautiful. She had times when she didn’t look great and she had times when she looked better than anyone in the world.”

Trump also mentioned Diana in his book The Art of the Comeback, reported the Daily Mirror.

“I only have one regret in the women department, that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer,” he said in the tome, written in 1997, the same year Princess Diana perished.

It was revealed by the Daily Mirror that Trump did try to court the late princess. A friend of Diana, Selina Scott, said that Trump gave Princess Diana “the creeps” after he “bombarded” Diana with massive bouquets of flowers.”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris after being chased by paparazzi into the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France. She perished alongside her companion, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the car the couple was in, Henri Paul.

Trump is reportedly meeting with Princess Diana’s sons during a state visit to England on June 3.

Prince Harry will join Trump for a private palace lunch. Prince William and Kate Middleton will join Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for his welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Trump is also scheduled to have tea with Prince William and Middleton on the second day of his visit.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William are quite protective of their mother’s legacy, so it leads royal watchers to wonder if they will address Trump’s remarks about their late mother during their private meetings.

Prince Harry, in particular, is very concerned with how his mother is portrayed in the media and might likely be egged on to broach the subject by his American wife, Meghan Markle, who had been vocal in her dislike of the current president of the United States before joining the royal family.

Refinery29 reported that Markle once said during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore that she believed Trump was “divisive” and “you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

Prince Harry meets @FLOTUS the First Lady of the United States, who is leading the USA team delegation to the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/PSiWPMHmRa — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 23, 2017

Prince Harry met Melania Trump at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017 during her first solo foreign trip as first lady. They reportedly greeted each other warmly and Mrs. Trump invited the prince to visit the White House during his trips to the U.S.