WWE Spoilers: Brock Lesnar To Announce MITB Cash-In, The Future Of The U.S. Title Decided On ‘Raw’

The 'Beast Incarnate' isn't all about surprising everyone for his cash-in.

Every time someone wins the Money In The Bank briefcase, it becomes an exciting time for fans as they never quite know when it may be cashed in. Just one week ago, both cases were won and Bayley cashed hers in on the same night as the pay-per-view. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar will appear with his unexpectedly won case, and he plans on announcing when and where he will cash in, as well as the champion he plans to cash in on.

The official website of WWE revealed their preview for this week’s episode and there isn’t a lot scheduled just yet. The Memorial Day episode of Raw will likely bring a lot of action and storyline advancement, but the focus right now is on Lesnar and what he will do with the briefcase.

Brock Lesnar to announce blockbuster decision

Before Money In The Bank even took place, The Inquisitr reported rumors of Lesnar facing Seth Rollins in a rematch for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown. With the “Beast Incarnate” winning the MITB briefcase, it seems like even more of a certainty that this match will happen in Saudi Arabia next month.

Instead of just surprising everyone, Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be on Monday Night Raw this evening to announce his cash-in. Sure, WWE could change things up, but the obvious seems to be what is on the way.

Future of the United States Championship to be addressed

At Money In The Bank, Rey Mysterio quickly defeated Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship. The Inquisitr reported that the new champ, unfortunately, ended up with a left shoulder injury which may keep him out of action for a while.

With Rey not being in shape to defend the belt, Samoa Joe believes it should be gifted back to him and that decision will be made on Raw.

24/7 Championship chaos continues

After it was introduced to the world, Titus O’Neil became the first-ever WWE 24/7 Champion. Minutes later, Robert Roode snuck in and pinned him to become the second. Later that night on Raw, R-Truth ended up winning the title and he has somehow held onto it for almost a full week.

Tonight, there are going to be new challengers lurking around every corner, and R-Truth may need to find another disguise.

Who will be Becky Lynch’s next challenge?

Becky Lynch may no longer be “Becky Two Belts,” but she is still the Raw Women’s Champion and needs a new challenger. Lacey Evans tried and failed to win the title this time around, but will she get another chance or will someone else step in and go after the gold?