‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Puts On Busty Display In Sparkly Gold Top On Instagram

Anne de Paula spent her Sunday chilling all day, according to her Instagram page, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t look great while doing it. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself hanging out in a flattering sparkly top that showcases the model’s busty physique.

In the photo in question, the Brazilian bombshell is lying back in a patio chair as she holds the camera in front of her face for a selfie. The model is rocking a beautiful copper-gold strapless number — which could be either a top or a dress, considering that the camera captures the model only from the chest up — that features a plunging neckline that shows off quite a bit of cleavage, drawing the onlooker’s attention to the model’s busty figure.

While de Paula uses one hand to hold the phone, she has her right arm positioned above and behind her head, as she shoots an intense look at the camera, a gaze she paired with a coquettish smile. The 24-year-old beauty is wearing a brown smokey eye that gives her gaze extra depth and makes the color of her eyes stand out. A light pink adds a touch of brightness to her makeup, while bronzer applied to her cheekbones help contour and show off the structure of her face.

As indicated by the geotag she included with her post, the model enjoyed her laid-back Sunday in Manhattan. The post, which she shared with her 216,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise de Paula’s beauty while many others left messages about her boyfriend, NBA star Joel Embiid.

“That’s Embid [sic] girl, haha! Prepare it him stronger than ever, for next season,” one user cheekily asked of her.

“Gotta get your boy in shape so he can fit in to that,” another one chimed in, trailing the message with an old-school, pre-emoji smiley face.

The Rio de Janeiro native and the Philadelphia 76ers star have been dating since last year, and the model has been nothing but supportive of her boyfriend. According to USA Today’s FTW, Embiid shared an emotional exchange with de Paula as he walked away from the court earlier this month following his team’s Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Toronto Raptors.