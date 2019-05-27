Stassi Schroeder Poses For Family Pics With Boyfriend Beau Clark, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Think She’s Engaged

The Bravo star finally found her soulmate, but is a wedding in the works?

Stassi Schroeder had a sad start to the Memorial Day weekend, but she had her beau, Beau Clark, by her side. The Vanderpump Rules stars traveled to New Orleans to remember her late grandmother, Rosemary, who passed away last week at age 95.

Stassi posted to Instagram after spending time with family members at Galatoire’s restaurant in New Orleans on Sunday. In one photo, Stassi posed with her three favorite guys—her brother Hunter, her father Mark, and her boyfriend Beau Clark—as they remembered Grandma Rosemary at the family’s favorite place. Clark also posted a photo in which he wrote that he will always be there for Stassi in the bad times and the great times.

The photo prompted a strong reaction from Stassi Schroeder’s social media fans, who are convinced she and Beau are engaged—or soon will be.

“I smell an engagement!” one Vanderpump Rules fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I feel like they are engaged.”

Another fan wrote, “Can you two just get married and have gorgeous babies already?!”

Other fans wrote to ask the couple to “please get married already.”

“Can’t wait for you to wife this girl uppppp,” another Stassi fan wrote to Clark.

You can see Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s photos below.

Fans would love to see another Vanderpump Rules wedding, so luckily Stassi’s ex, Jax Taylor, is set to tie the knot with fellow Bravo star Brittany Cartwright next month. In addition, Lala Kent will marry fiancé Randall Emmett next April.

As for Stassi and Beau, Kent recently told Us Weekly she sees a baby in the couple’s future before wedding bells.

Loading...

“I think they’re gonna have a baby before they get engaged,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder told Us Weekly of Schroeder and Clark. “I just see that in her future. Because I don’t think they have any plans to get engaged and start planning a wedding, but she wants a baby and so does he, so who knows.”

But the recent Vanderpump Rules season finale hinted that an engagement could be in the works for Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. At one point, Lisa Vanderpump was talking to Beau about Stassi and she asked him point blank, “You’re going to ask her to marry you, aren’t you?”

Beau nodded yes in response.

Fans will have to wait until next season to see if Stassi Schroeder is the next Vanderpump Rules bride, but for now, she seems perfectly happy being a bridesmaid. Bravo TV notes that in addition to her upcoming role as a bridesmaid in Jax and Brittany’s wedding, Stassi will serve as maid of honor for her younger sister Georgianna Aubin’s nuptials.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays on Bravo.