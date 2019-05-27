Victoria’s Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Sizzles In Lace Lingerie In New Instagram Post

Between working with Victoria’s Secret and appearing in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Kelsey Merritt is having a phenomenal year, as proven by her recent Instagram presence. Over the weekend, the Filipino-American beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sample of her modeling work with the lingerie brand, in which she is rocking a light violet one-piece that puts the model’s incredible figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 22-year-old model is sitting in a sophisticated wicker chair as she rocks the sizzling lace bodysuit, which features a plunging neckline that dips deep into her chest, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage. The piece, which according to the tag Merritt included with her post is from Victoria’s Secret, boasts a delicate detail below the neckline in which a strap crisscrosses down to her belly button. The high-cut lingerie also features sides that come up way above her hips, helping accentuate the natural curves of Merritt’s body.

Merritt is seated with her right leg across to show off the side of the lingerie with her elbow on the arm of the chair as she rests her chin on her hand. The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Merritt is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. A little brown eyeshadow and black eyeliner help give her gaze extra depth, while nude lipstick gives her makeup an overall natural elegance.

The post, which Merritt shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 80,000 likes and more than 260 comments within a little over a day of having been posted at the time of this writing. Her followers and fans took to the comments section to praise her gorgeous look and share their admiration for her.

“Such a stunning shot,” one user raved, trailing the message with a series of fire emoji.

“You really inspire me,” another one chimed in.

As Merritt suggested in her caption, she appears to be on her way to Greece, a dream vacation destination she has never been to. More recently, Merritt took to her Instagram to mark her one-year anniversary with her Olympic gold medalist boyfriend, Conor Dwyer, whom she met in Costa Rica, as Cosmopolitan Philippines pointed out in a recent article.