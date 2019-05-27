WWE News: The Former Dean Ambrose Confirms He Is Going To New Japan Pro Wrestling, Too

Jon Moxley is traveling the globe.

All you had to do was look at the expression on Jon Moxley’s face when he entered the arena for All Elite Wrestling to know he was “home.” At Double or Nothing, the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE revealed that he was now with another promotion and showcasing the freedom he wanted for so long. Little did the wrestling fans know that he would soon find his way to another big promotion as well, and it is halfway across the world.

The entirety of Double or Nothing was enjoyable to watch on Saturday evening and as reported by The Inquisitr, there were a lot of big things that happened. At the end of the night, Chris Jericho was celebrating his victory over Kenny Omega when Moxley showed up and just took out everyone around.

This was the moment that so many wrestling fans had been waiting for, but they were never quite sure if it would happen. After not re-signing with WWE once his contract expired in April, though, the sky was the limit.

Cageside Seats reported that once the TV show begins for AEW later this year, Moxley will be a full-time member of the roster. Until that time and when the schedule is light, he will be able to work on the independent scene as well as internationally if he chooses to do that.

Well, it appears as if he’s already chosen to go that route.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has had a rather interesting marketing strategy lately, and it has to deal with the premise of “Time’s Up.” In a new video that premiered on Twitter, it has now been confirmed that this entire thing has been about Jon Moxley the whole time.

On June 5, Jon Moxley is heading to NJPW and the teaser video focuses on none other than IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson. This is the date of the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors, which could end up having a match between the two stars for the title belt.

Loading...

All of a sudden, the wrestling world went from having Dean Ambrose as a member of The Shield to Jon Moxley traveling the world and wrestling in different promotions.

AEW

This whole thing has truly been a big-time flashback to the days of WCW vs. WWE and the “Monday Night Wars.” Fans that knew how things were at that time and how it felt to see wrestlers “jump ship” and appear in other promotions are really excited for the future. Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose may be the first big player to do this kind of thing in the new era, and it’s only going to continue.