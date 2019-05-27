Johnny Galecki Reveals He’s Having A Son With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer After Admitting He Was Hoping For A Girl

The 'Big Bang Theory' star shared the happy news that he'll soon welcome a baby boy.

Johnny Galecki is expecting a baby boy— and he couldn’t be happier. The beloved Big Bang Theory star, who recently announced he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Alaina Meyer, shared the results of the couple’s gender reveal on his Instagram page over the weekend.

As a clever way to announce the gender of their first child, Galecki and Meyer donned coveralls and threw a painting party that featured several shades of blue paint. By the end of their messy reveal, the couple’s clothing, hands, and faces were covered in multiple hues of blue paint, according to ET Online.

Johnny Galecki posted a photo of the couple’s blue paint reveal, describing it as a day he’ll never forget, while Meyer shared the happy news on her Instagram story. The 22-year-old model wrote, “To all those who voted boy, you were right!”

In early May, Johnny Galecki announced to fans that he and Alaina Meyer would soon be “welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.” The sweet news came just as Galecki wrapped his12-season run on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, where he had played experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter since 2007.

You can see Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer’s gender reveal photo below.

Johnny Galecki seems thrilled by the news that he is expecting son, despite the fact that he previously admitted that he was secretly hoping for a baby girl. During a guest appearance on The Talk just two weeks ago, Galecki showed off his pink manicure and revealed it was a way to sway some “girl” energy his way. Galecki explained that he got bored of having to look the same way for more than nine months a year when playing Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, so when the series finale wrapped he threw some blue dye in his hair.

“Then, I got superstitious that I was, like, manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl,” Galecki told The Talk ladies. “So, I painted my nails pink to try to even out the energy there.”

Loading...

Johnny Galecki made it clear that he really just wants his future baby to be healthy.

“Don’t play this tape for my child years from now,” Johnny joked after slipping that he secretly preferred a baby girl.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer sparked romance speculation last summer and made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards last fall. The lovebirds have not been shy about sharing their relationship milestones, although Galecki initially asked for “privacy” regarding their big baby news.