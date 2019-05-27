Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure In Barely-There Bikini Video

Fitness model Tammy Hembrow is famous for blowing up the internet with almost-daily bikini snaps and videos on her Instagram page. When she isn’t modeling her to-die-for figure, the gym buff demonstrates mini workouts for her followers in athletic wear from her own athleisure line Saski Collection, while promoting some of her favorite products.

In the most recent Instagram post, the blonde bombshell gives her followers a sexy dance while hanging poolside. She is dressed in a tight, hot-pink thong bikini that flaunts her most famous asset and hardly covers her busty chest. Tammy wears her hair in two braids and dons a touch of eye makeup and pink lipgloss.

Throughout the video, the model twists and turns her enviable figure, making sure every flawless curve gets its turn on the camera. At one point in the clip, Tammy pulls up the strings of her bikini high around her waist, giving her followers a glimpse of her pubic area.

As music plays in the background, the fitness guru finishes the video by popping one hip to the side to emphasize her rounded booty and throwing back one of nutrition and athletic wear brand Women’s Best’s body shakes in a pink tumbler.

In the model’s caption, she calls attention to her cellulite, which she tells her followers that there’s nothing wrong with. Despite her rigid training and diet regimens, even Tammy Hembrow gets cellulite and it’s completely normal.

Tammy’s 9.4 million followers were delighted by the recent video, reacting positively to her message and enjoying the display of her sensual figure. Many of her followers jokingly asked what cellulite she was referring to as they were unable to spot any while others appreciated her candidness and willingness to normalize a feature that most women have in common.

One Instagram user was inspired by Tammy’s caption writing, “Yessss! We all have it and should all embrace it. you look amazing!,” while another commented, “Thanks for keeping it real girll,” followed by three double heart emojis and three clapping hand emojis.

Another follower chimed in, asking if others could believe she’d had two kids.

Tammy promotes the brand Women’s Best on her Instagram page and is also a huge fan of their products.

The model is quoted on the brand’s website as having said, “Women’s Best has a great range of products and flavors that cater to my workout goals. It also tastes great in comparison to other protein brands that I had previously tried.”