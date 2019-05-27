Miley Cyrus Debuted Three New Songs At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in the U.K. The event took place at Stewart Park, Marton-in-Cleveland, and was attended by thousands. Others on the bill included Billie Eilish, Khalid, Mark Ronson, and Anne-Marie to name a few.

For Cyrus’ set, she performed a total of 10 tracks. She performed her U.K. No. 1 singles “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” while also covering “Jolene” by her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton.

Fans were in for a treat as she debuted three new songs on the set — “Mother’s Daughter,” “Cattitude,” and “Dream.”

The lyrics in “Cattitude” have a lot of people talking. E! Online reported the lyrics where she admits to loving Nicki Minaj but listens to Cardi B.

“I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” she sings.

In her Instagram captions after the performance, Cyrus continued to say similar quotes.

“I love you Miley but I listen to Hannah,” she captioned an Instagram upload of her on stage.

“I love you Selena but I listen to Demi….” she wrote after posting a video clip.

Her full setlist, according to Setlist.fm.

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” “Mother’s Daughter” “Cattitude” “Dream” “We Can’t Stop” “Malibu” “Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover) “Party In The U.S.A.” “Can’t Be Tamed” “Wrecking Ball”

For her “We Can’t Stop” performance, she invited British singer-songwriter Charli XCX to join her, which The Inquisitr reported.

Cyrus joked in the middle of the performance on Charli’s lack of clothing.

“Finally someone who wears less clothing than me,” she said laughing.

Charli twerked during the performance, while Cyrus slapped her behind as she chanted “Go Charli!” The two looked like they were having the time of their lives, and the crowd was super entertained.

Recently, Miley’s Hannah Montana garments were recently sold for charity, per The Inquisitr. All the proceeds from the auction helped to save wild animals. The public exhibition and live auction took place on May 18 in New York at the Hard Rock Cafe and included around 40 garments she wore playing the character.

Last month, it was Hannah Montana: The Movie’s 10th anniversary which Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, both celebrated via social media, which The Inquisitr revealed.

Miley has been teasing new music for some time now. She tweeted a photo of her at iHeart Radio where she told fans that she played her new song for them exclusively for the first time and that they freaked out. Her Instagram bio, per a Twitter post, implies that new music will be released on May 30.

On Instagram, Miley Cyrus has over 93.9 million followers.