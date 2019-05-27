Charli XCX Twerks On Stage With Miley Cyrus At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

BBC Radio 1, a huge radio station in the U.K., celebrated their festival over the weekend by inviting the biggest stars in the world to perform. Billie Eilish, Little Mix, The 1975, and Khalid were a few of many who were on the bill. Another was Miley Cyrus who flew in to perform a full set.

The festival took place at Stewart Park, Marton-in-Cleveland and was attended by thousands.

Prior to her performance, Cyrus teased her 42.6 million Twitter followers by suggesting she will bring out “Boom Clap” hitmaker Charli XCX on stage with her for “We Can’t Stop.”

“.@charli_xcx wanna do [We] Can’t Stop with me tomorrow? #werecoming @BBCR1,” she tweeted.

The tweet has been liked by over 26,000 users and re-tweeted by over 2,600.

“THE GAYS ARE NOT READY,” one user replied.

“Omg DO IT ahhhhhhh!!!!!” another said excitedly.

XCX quote-tweeted Cyrus confirming that she was up for performing the track with her.

“.@MileyCyrus queeeeeenn I’m ready let’s gooooooooo!!!!!!” the “After The Afterparty” songstress said.

When it came down to the performance, Fans were ecstatic to see the two perform together. Charli joined Cyrus for the second verse and sang it instead of Miley.

The pair were both wearing black. Cyrus wore thigh high boots with a mini black dress, while XCX wore a skimpy crop top with a pair of mini hotpants while accessorizing it with a pair of black heels and a see-through black poncho.

Cyrus joked in the middle of the performance on Charli’s lack of clothing.

“Finally someone who wears less clothing than me,” she said laughing.

Of course, this wouldn’t be complete without some twerking involved. Charli twerked while Cyrus slapped her behind while chanting “Go Charli!” The two looked like they were having the time of their life and the crowd were super entertained.

The performance which has been uploaded to BBC Radio 1’s official YouTube account has been watched over 322,000 times with one day.

Recently, Charli released a new single with another powerful female artist, Lizzo, titled “Blame It On Your Love.” The pop bop has been streamed over 4.4 million times on Spotify alone. She told fans last week that she plans to release a lot of music over the next five months, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

As for Miley, she has been teasing new music for some time now. She tweeted a photo of herself at iHeart Radio where she told fans that she played her new song for them exclusively for the first time and those in attendance freaked out. Her Instagram bio implies that new music will be released on May 30.