Sofia Richie Shares Sneak Peek From Scott Disick’s Birthday Party On Instagram

They might not show off their romance on social media that often, but Sofia Richie sure did her boyfriend proud when she posted an adorable snap of her and Scott Disick on Instagram to celebrate his 36th birthday.

The model took to her Insta feed to share a few photos from her beau’s intimate party, including one of the two of them looking stunning and loved-up in a photo booth. The black-and-white picture shows Sofia locking her arms around Scott’s neck, while the two of them look straight into the camera with a rather serious expression. But their attempt at looking focused and determined fell through straight away in the second pic, when several of their pals joined them in the photo booth, resulting in a hilarious group memory.

However, the third picture was certainly the one that most pleased Sofia’s fans, as it featured a couple of members from the Kardashian-Jenner clan — Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. The 20-year-old and Scott are known to hang out with his ex and the mother of his three children (Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four) quite often, even going on family vacations together, but they usually keep their friendship private and rarely ever post photos all together on social media.

In the photo, Scott stands to the far left while Sofia smiles broadly and closes her eyes, looking genuinely happy. Immediately to her left is Kylie, who appears to have befriended Sofia lately as they sometimes comment on each other’s Instagram photos, and who strikes a slightly naughty pose as she sticks her tongue out and gives the camera the middle finger. Kourtney, 40, is seen on the far right, smiling rather shyly as she gazes straight at the camera.

Missing from the group photo are Khloe and Kim, who both posted several clips of the family celebrating Scott’s birthday on Sunday, May 26, on their Insta stories — including videos of them singing him a “Happy Birthday” before he blew out the candles with the help of Kim’s baby boy, Saint. Khloe, who shares a very close friendship with Scott, also took to her Instagram feed to share a series of photos of the two of them throughout the years, including some major throwback ones.

“I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever,” the mother-of-one wrote in the caption.